Crime

'Gilmore Girls' actor Adam Wylie arrested for shoplifting at Target

Adam Wylie appeared in six episodes of 'Gilmore Girls' as Brad Langford

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Adam Wylie, known for the TV shows "Picket Fences" and "Gilmore Girls," was arrested for shoplifting at a California Target Oct. 13, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Target security guards saw Wylie, 39, pick out items from the health and beauty section of the retail giant before heading to the checkout counter, according to the Burbank Police Department.

While using self-checkout, Wylie allegedly did not pay for a handful of items. The Target security officers followed the former child actor out of the store and confronted him about the items, which totaled just over $108 in clothing and beauty products.

Adam Wylie then and now

Adam Wylie was arrested for shoplifting at a Target in California Oct. 13, according to the Burbank Police Department. (Getty Images)

Wylie was escorted back into the store, and the security officers signed a citizen's arrest form. The Burbank Police Department responded, and the actor was cited for petty theft before being released from the Target store, the Burbank PD told Fox News Digital. 

A representative for Wylie did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Wylie began his career in 1990 at just 6 years old. He first appeared in "Without Her Consent," "Empty Nest," "Who's The Boss?" and "Kindergarten Cop." In 1993, he landed a role in "The All-New Dennis the Menace."

The cast of Picket Fences

Adam Wylie gained fame in "Picket Fences," a CBS show that aired in the '90s. (Getty Images)

Wylie is most known for his role as Zachary Brock in "Picket Fences." The CBS drama aired for four seasons from 1992 until 1996.

Other notable appearances by Wylie include "Hey Arnold!" "Gilmore Girls," "Ben 10," "Winx Club" and "Legion of Super Heroes."

Adam Wylie

Adam Wylie also appeared in movies, including Disney Channel's "Under Wraps." (Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Wylie also landed movie roles, including Disney Channel's "Under Wraps." In 2022, he reprised his role for "Under Wraps 2."

