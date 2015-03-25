Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Entertainment
Published
Last Update April 6, 2016

George Michael treated for injuries after car crash

By | Associated Press
In this Sept. 9, 2012 file photo, British singer George Michael performs at a concert to raise money for AIDS charity Sidaction, during the Symphonica tour at Palais Garnier Opera house in Paris, France. George Michael's publicist says the singer is being treated for minor injuries after he was a passenger in a car crash.

In this Sept. 9, 2012 file photo, British singer George Michael performs at a concert to raise money for AIDS charity Sidaction, during the Symphonica tour at Palais Garnier Opera house in Paris, France. George Michael's publicist says the singer is being treated for minor injuries after he was a passenger in a car crash. (AP)

George Michael's publicist says the singer is being treated for minor injuries after he was a passenger in a car crash.

A statement released Friday said he was in the accident on Thursday night and suffered "superficial cuts and bruises."

The statement says no other vehicle was involved.

The popular singer has had numerous car-related incidents in recent years.

Sky News reported that the crash happened on the crowded M1 motorway and that a different man involved in the crash had to be taken by air ambulance to a hospital for treatment of a head injury.