George Michael treated for injuries after car crash

George Michael's publicist says the singer is being treated for minor injuries after he was a passenger in a car crash.

A statement released Friday said he was in the accident on Thursday night and suffered "superficial cuts and bruises."

The statement says no other vehicle was involved.

The popular singer has had numerous car-related incidents in recent years.

Sky News reported that the crash happened on the crowded M1 motorway and that a different man involved in the crash had to be taken by air ambulance to a hospital for treatment of a head injury.