'General Hospital' veteran speaks on surprise exit after reportedly being fired

Whether you flip mindlessly through TV channels or are a die-hard fan of soap operas, you'll likely be familiar with the face of Kelly Monaco.

Appearing as Samantha McCall for nearly 2,300 episodes of "General Hospital" spanning 21 years, the actress shared a solemn post on Sunday documenting her goodbye with her TV family.

"Last scene with the Davis girls," she captioned a picture with her character's half sisters: Kristina Davis and Molly Lansling-Davis (played by Kate Mansi and Kristen Veragos, respectively) as well as her TV mom, Alexis Davis (played by Nancy Lee Grahn).

"Still doesn't make any sense to me," she wrote.

In late August, the Soap Opera Network reported that Monaco would be leaving the program because executives killed off her character. According to sources, McCall was "blindsided" by the firing. Neither Monaco nor ABC immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Grahn commented encouraging words on the post, writing, "'In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.'- Albert Einstein. I love you. All will be well. There are some things a TV mother just knows."

One week ago, Monaco's actual mother, Carmina, shared on social media that her daughter had filmed her last episode of the soap opera a mere "four days shy of the anniversary of her first episode on October 1, 2003."

She made a point of thanking the fans who had supported her daughter, writing in part, "This moment is a difficult one, but knowing that she has had such an incredible, devoted fan base has given her strength."

In the comments section, many fans voiced their confusion with the network's decision.

Monaco famously won the first season of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2005, and has appeared in a handful of other television shows.

She's been a mainstay on "General Hospital" since joining; nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 2006. In 2020, she was briefly replaced by actress Lindsay Korman-Hartley due to a "breathing problem."

At the time, her mother assured fans her daughter would be back in no time, writing on X, "Kelly is great and should be back on set Monday. 14 day quarantine after a breathing problem with mask 1st day back. 3 negative Covid test, I’d say she is better than great. Thank you for all of the love."

"General Hospital" is currently airing its 62nd season.