'General Hospital' star Ron Hale dead at 78

"General Hospital" star Ron Hale has died.

The soap opera actor's death was shared on social media. His cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.

"The entire ‘General Hospital’ Family is saddened to hear of Ron Hale’s passing," a statement published on the show's X account read.

"We would like to extend our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. He was an incredible actor and an unforgettable colleague. May he rest in peace."

An obituary posted online showed Hale died on Aug. 27.

Hale is survived by his nieces and nephews, Lori Brown (Janet Brabham), Max Brabham, Erin Wilson (Laurens) and Marc Brown (Betsy).

After attending Furman University, Hale pursued his acting career. The Screen Actors Guild member first landed a role in "Ryan's Hope" as Dr. Roger Coleridge. The soap opera ran from 1975 to 1989.

Hale later landed the role of Mike Corbin in "General Hospital." The series ran from 1995 to 2010 and the spinoff show "Port Charles" ran from 1997 until 2000.

The ‘80s soap star earned two Daytime Emmy nominations for outstanding supporting actor in a daytime drama series for his portrayal of Dr. Coleridge in "Ryan’s Hope."

Hale's co-star Billy Warlock shared a tribute via X.

"It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve lost another great one," he wrote online. "My dear friend Ron Hale has passed away. Ron was an amazing talent and an even better friend. I will miss you."

