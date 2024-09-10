‘General Hospital’ star Rick Hearst works second normal job outside Hollywood career

"General Hospital" actor Rick Hearst is sharing a glimpse into his second job when he’s not working in Hollywood.

The 59-year-old actor, known for his character Ric Lansing in the popular soap opera, took to social media to reveal his double life.

"I’ve been on break from ‘GH’ for a couple [of] weeks now," he explained in an Instagram post.

"About to head back in a couple of days. Going to get on a plane. I’m in Jersey, currently, New Jersey where I live. I just kind of wanted to show folks what New Jersey looks like."

The actor continued to explain how visitors may misinterpret New Jersey for mostly being industrial but shared that there is more to the Garden State than what travelers see outside of Newark International Airport.

"I also happen to be a real estate agent here. I love helping people find homes here, sell their homes here. It’s really a great lifestyle out here." — Rick Hearst

He added, "There [are] different parts of New Jersey… The part that I live in, South Central New Jersey, which is a beautiful place. I also happen to be a real estate agent here. I love helping people find homes here, sell their homes here. It’s really a great lifestyle out here."

The soap opera actor went on to give fans a preview of his backyard and explained how he grew up on the East Coast.

"There’s a lot of green… that’s more green than I want to have, it’s a lot to mow," Hearst shared. "And yes, I do mow my own lawn. I know, nuts."

While he showed his lush and "spacious" green backyard, Hearst said, "All those trees back there are going to be turning colors by the time I get back from Los Angeles."

In Hearst’s video, he panned the camera to his mother’s vegetable garden and displayed his luxurious in-ground pool to his fans.

He accompanied his video with the caption, "A little view of the ‘garden state’ from my back yard."

"We're very happy here. It’s very peaceful, it’s very tranquil," Hearst remarked. "I love being here."

Hearst then reminded his fans of his real estate business and said, "So if you happen to be looking to come to New Jersey, give me a shout. I can find you a place. Or if you are in New Jersey and would like to get an estimate on your home, see what the options are available to you, and would love to be able to work with you as well."

He returned to "General Hospital" this year after being on hiatus for eight years. He's won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his work on the show.

His other television credits include roles on "Days of Our Lives," "Beverly Hills, 90210," "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful."