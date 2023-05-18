Garth Brooks once found himself showering with Steven Tyler: 'How many people get to say that?'

Garth Brooks admitted he once accidentally showered with Aerosmith's Steven Tyler.

Brooks, 61, shared the moment during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"I showered with him," Brooks told Clarkson while the two were discussing Aerosmith.

The country music star and Tyler both performed at a Billy Joel concert in July 2008.

ACMS HOST DOLLY PARTON'S THREESOME JOKE MAKES GARTH BROOKS BLUSH

"We were playing the ‘Last Play at Shea’(with) Billy Joel. They're getting ready to tear down Shea Stadium in New York, and I go out there, and I'm late anyway, and they just have the baseball showers," he recalled.

"I'm in there showering, getting ready for the show, and I had soap in my eyes, I look around, and there's Steven Tyler. He's showering too. 'Hey, how ya doin'?' And so it was just. … How many people get to say that?"

The "Friends in Low Places" singer also suggested Dolly Parton is the GOAT of country music.

"Every single you know from Dolly — every single — she wrote," Brooks said. "That's impossible, first of all, and the fact that they're fabulous songs."

"And some of those are classics that will stand the test of time," Clarkson noted.

Brooks said Parton's "Jolene" might be the "greatest country song," adding the singer is "unbelievable."

Brooks hosted the ACM Awards with Parton May 11. The ceremony marked the first time the pair have ever worked together.

"I just couldn't believe it because I'm such a fan," Brooks said of the opportunity. "And the thing is we always talk about the GOAT, and the GOAT is always a guy. I'm not sure that the GOAT of country music isn't a female."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Parton previously revealed she's been friends with Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood for years.

"I've known them for a long time, they're both just wonderful," Parton told Fox News Digital in a press conference ahead of the ACM Awards. "I don't know if she's singing or not, but I know she's there, so I'll have to be nice.

"She's Jolene you know?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "9 to 5" singer also praised Brooks, saying, "I was really impressed by just how really nice he really is and how funny.

"He's got a great sense of humor, and I think people would love knowing that he is as nice as you hope he is."