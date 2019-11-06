Gal Gadot wishes daughter happy birthday in sweet Instagram post: 'I promise I'll do anything for you'

Gal Gadot's baby isn't a baby anymore.

The "Wonder Woman" star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a birthday message for her daughter, Alma, now 8 years old.

The black-and-white picture showed Gadot, 34, and her husband cuddled up with a baby Alma.

"8 years ago today my life has changed forever," the actress wrote. "Alma decided she had enough and came a good few weeks before my due date. She has brought so much love and light into our home. So much laughter with cheeky funny moments, so much curiosity, both daring and naivete."

Gadot then expressed her gratitude for her baby girl.

"I'm so lucky to be your mother," she continued. "Thank you for teaching me so much about life without even knowing you are and for giving me the most precious title I could ever ask for. I promise I'll do anything for you, love and protect you forever."

Sharing a photo of her family is a rarity for Gadot, especially one with her children. When she does share a family photo, she's careful to cover Alma and 2-year-old daughter Maya's faces.

"Just please, don't grow up so fast," Gadot said. "Take your time. I can't believe you're 8 already. Love you to the moon through all galaxies double the number of grains of sand in the universe."

Gadot will reprise her titular role in 2020's "Wonder Woman 1984" and is currently filming "Death on the Nile," Twentieth Century Fox's follow up to "Murder on the Orient Express."