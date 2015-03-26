FOX411 Country: Taylor Swift Heading to the Big Screen?

It may be a big year on the big screen for country superstar Taylor Swift. According to Broadwayworld.com, she’s been offered the role of Eponine in the upcoming film adaptation of Les Miserables.

No word yet on whether she’s accepted the role, but if she does, according to the site she’ll join a star-studded cast that includes Hugh Jackman as Jean Valjean and Russell Crowe as Javert, and possibly Amanda Seyfried in the role of Cosette.

The year started off stellar for another leading lady of country music, Miranda Lambert. Her fourth album, “Four The Record” has gone Gold and faster than any of her three previous albums, all of which are Platinum. Lambert also recently released a second single from the album “Over You,” a personal song written by her and husband Blake Shelton, and she’s gearing up to start her “On Fire” tour January 12th taking Chris Young and Jerrod Niemann on the road with her.

Also with touring news, Brad Paisley has changed the name of his upcoming run after holding rehearsals and getting inspired by his new set-up. The tour will now be called “Virtual Reality World Tour 2012.” Plus Lady Antebellum received big news before hitting the road for their “Own the Night 2012 World Tour,” as they earned the title of biggest selling group of 2011 with more than 2.1 million album sales according to Nielsen Soundscan. It’s the second year in a row they’ve achieved that status.

With in-studio news, Tim Mcgraw’s latest studio album “Emotional Traffic” which had been at the center of a legal battle with Curb Records has been given a release date of January 24th. The album features the No. 1 hit single “Felt Good on My Lips” and also a Ne-Yo collaboration.

And for this week’s featured song of the week Trace Adkins is in the spotlight, as he goes from ringing in the new year on Fox News Channel to being named “Artist of the Month” by “This Is NRA Country”… and we mark the news with his outdoorsy and family inspired video “Just Fishin’.”

Check it out, and more on all our top stories, in this week’s Fox 411 Country Round-up!