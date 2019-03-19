Fox News’ primetime outdraws MSNBC, CNN despite highly publicized town halls

Fox News Channel attracted more viewers with regular programming on Monday night than CNN or MSNBC did with their highly publicized town hall events.

Fox News averaged 2.8 million primetime viewers compare to 2.1 million for MSNBC and 1.1 million for CNN, according to TVNewser, despite the liberal networks each welcoming 2020 presidential hopefuls

MSNBC featured a town hall event with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, while CNN had a similar event with Sen. Elizabeth Warren but FNC’s lineup of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Hannity” and “The Ingraham Angle” prevailed. Among the key demographic of adults age 25-54, Fox News averaged 484,000 primetime viewers compared to 345,000 for MSNBC and 266,000 for CNN, according to TVNewser.

FNC picked up the victory on Monday after finishing last week as the most-watched cable network in primetime for the ninth straight week.

Fox News averaged 2.4 million primetime viewers to top all of basic cable for the week of March 11-17, while ESPN averaged 1.9 million to finish second, according to Nielsen Media Research. MSNBC finished third and CNN didn’t crack the top 10. Among total day viewers, Fox News averaged 1.4 million to finish No. 1 and MSNBC came in second with an average of 1 million while CNN averaged only 640,000 viewers.

Next month, Fox News will host a town hall with another 2020 hopeful, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz. The event is scheduled to be co-anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum on April 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET in Kansas City, Missouri.