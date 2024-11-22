Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Jussie Smollett conviction overturned, Ellen DeGeneres reportedly leaves US

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

- Jussie Smollett conviction overturned by Illinois Supreme Court

- Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi reportedly flee US amid Trump victory

- Josh Brolin saw John Travolta use Scientology techniques on Marlon Brando in Barbra Streisand's living room

KIDS THESE DAYS - Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall’s son says young people 'not aware of the past,' don't know his famous parents

COUNTRY'S BIG NIGHT - 2024 CMA Awards: Complete winners list

'THE ANDREW PROBLEM' - King Charles to strip Prince Andrew of 'treasures' from $38M royal nest amid eviction war

THE SIMPLE LIFE - Ali Larter uprooted family to Idaho from Los Angeles for 'simpler life'

FLIPPING OUT - Richard Gere flashes ‘obscene gesture’ during live 'Today' interview

ROYAL INK - Jelly Roll gives Prince Harry neck tattoo as royal jokes he should have gotten it on his a--

‘LUCKY IN KENTUCKY’ - Melissa Joan Hart says husband was love at first sight

