Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Jussie Smollett conviction overturned, Ellen DeGeneres reportedly leaves US

Josh Brolin saw John Travolta use Scientology techniques on Marlon Brando, Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall’s son says young people 'not aware of the past'

Jussie Smollett, Ellen DeGeneres

Jussie Smollett's hate crime hoax conviction was overturned; Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi reportedly left the US because of Trump's victory. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

Top 3:

- Jussie Smollett conviction overturned by Illinois Supreme Court

- Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi reportedly flee US amid Trump victory

- Josh Brolin saw John Travolta use Scientology techniques on Marlon Brando in Barbra Streisand's living room

john travolta, james brolin, barbra streisand, Marlon Brando

Josh Brolin saw John Travolta use Scientology techniques to heal Marlon Brando. (Getty Images)

KIDS THESE DAYS - Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall’s son says young people 'not aware of the past,' don't know his famous parents

COUNTRY'S BIG NIGHT - 2024 CMA Awards: Complete winners list

'THE ANDREW PROBLEM' - King Charles to strip Prince Andrew of 'treasures' from $38M royal nest amid eviction war

A split side-by-side image of King Charles and Prince Andrew

Royal biographer Robert Hardman claims King Charles is considering stripping valuable items from Royal Lodge, where Prince Andrew lives. due to security concerns. (Getty Images)

THE SIMPLE LIFE - Ali Larter uprooted family to Idaho from Los Angeles for 'simpler life'

FLIPPING OUT  - Richard Gere flashes ‘obscene gesture’ during live 'Today' interview

ROYAL INK - Jelly Roll gives Prince Harry neck tattoo as royal jokes he should have gotten it on his a--

jelly roll prince harry tattoo

Jelly Roll pretends to give Prince Harry a tattoo.  (Invictus Games/Instagram)

‘LUCKY IN KENTUCKY’ - Melissa Joan Hart says husband was love at first sight

