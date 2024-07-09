Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Hollywood hunks Kevin Bacon, Brad Pitt and Justin Bieber plus Elvis' ex

Elvis Presley's ex shares her regrets, Elon Musk's mother talks flexitarian diet

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Kevin Bacon in a blue blazer on the carpet split Ines de Ramon in a blue dress walks hand in hand with Brad Pitt in a yellow jacket

Kevin Bacon shared how he recently went incognito in public while Brad Pitt flaunted his girlfriend Ines de Ramon at the F1 Grand Prix in Britain. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

PRICE OF FAME - Kevin Bacon used prosthetics to experience life as a normal person: 'This sucks.'

RACING HEARTS - Brad Pitt steps out with girlfriend Ines de Ramon at British Grand Prix.

Justin Bieber leans over and sings into the microphone in Hollywood

Justin Bieber performed at a pre-wedding event for Ananta Ambani, the son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani. (Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for OBB Media)

‘WHAT DO Ü MEAN?’ - Justin Bieber reportedly paid $10M to perform at pre-wedding celebration in Mumbai for billionaire heir.

‘ALL SHOOK UP’ - Elvis Presley's ex regrets not having baby with star: 'I was too stupid.'

MAKING A SPLASH - Elon Musk’s mother Maye says flexitarian diet keeps her fit at 76.

‘I LOVE SHOWBOATING’ - 'Jeopardy' champ was forced to re-record winning moment due to his ‘huge reaction.’

Danny Trejo looks serious into the camera in a picture wearing grey

Danny Trejo commented on a recent brawl that took place on July 4 that he was involved in. (Gregory Bojorquez/Getty Images)

'I HATE BULLIES' - Danny Trejo responds following Fourth of July parade brawl.

'NO ONE LIKE HER' - John Belushi's widow, actress and producer Judy Belushi-Pisano, dead at 73.

FROZEN OUT - Prince William put 'absolute ban' on Prince Harry's return to royal family: expert.

Jon Landau smiling in a black jacket and bright blue shirt

Producer Jon Landau passed away at 63 years old. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

REST IN PEACE - Jon Landau, Oscar-winning producer of 'Titanic,' 'Avatar,' dead at 63.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending