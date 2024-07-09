Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Hollywood hunks Kevin Bacon, Brad Pitt and Justin Bieber plus Elvis' ex

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
PRICE OF FAME - Kevin Bacon used prosthetics to experience life as a normal person: 'This sucks.'
RACING HEARTS - Brad Pitt steps out with girlfriend Ines de Ramon at British Grand Prix.
‘WHAT DO Ü MEAN?’ - Justin Bieber reportedly paid $10M to perform at pre-wedding celebration in Mumbai for billionaire heir.
‘ALL SHOOK UP’ - Elvis Presley's ex regrets not having baby with star: 'I was too stupid.'
MAKING A SPLASH - Elon Musk’s mother Maye says flexitarian diet keeps her fit at 76.
‘I LOVE SHOWBOATING’ - 'Jeopardy' champ was forced to re-record winning moment due to his ‘huge reaction.’
'I HATE BULLIES' - Danny Trejo responds following Fourth of July parade brawl.
'NO ONE LIKE HER' - John Belushi's widow, actress and producer Judy Belushi-Pisano, dead at 73.
FROZEN OUT - Prince William put 'absolute ban' on Prince Harry's return to royal family: expert.
REST IN PEACE - Jon Landau, Oscar-winning producer of 'Titanic,' 'Avatar,' dead at 63.
