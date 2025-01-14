Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Dean Cain sees voting shift after LA fires, royals' 'scandalous' pay raise

Former British child star Rory Sykes dies in LA Fires, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ripped by actress Justine Bateman for 'photo op' at evacuation site

Dean Cain soft smiles in a black suit and tie in front of a yellow back drop split Prince William in a navy suit laughs walking alongside his father King Charles in a grey suit

Dean Cain spoke about how the LA fires could influence voting in the future. The royal family's income increase is rubbing people the wrong way, according to an expert. (Cara Robbins/Getty Images for Family Film and TV Awards; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Dean Cain predicts California wildfire catastrophe will change how Hollywood votes.

- Royal family's $56M windfall infuriates Brits choosing 'whether to eat or heat': expert.

- Former British child star Rory Sykes dead at 32 from California fires.

inset Justine Bateman wearing a green furry boa looks at the camera with her mouth slightly agape wide shot of Meghan Markle in a LA Dodgers hat and Prince Harry in Pasadena

Actress Justine Batemen did not appreciate what she believed to be a "photo op" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a LA fire evacuation site in Pasadena. (Santiago Felipe/Getty Images/Fox 11 Los Angeles)

ROYALLY 'REPULSIVE' - Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed by Justine Bateman for being 'disaster tourists' amid California fires.

'A JOKE' - California fires: Khloé Kardashian bashes LA mayor, calls her a 'joke.'

UNEXPECTED VISITOR - FBI seen at Ben Affleck's LA home as they conduct activity surrounding Palisades Fire.

Rhea Wahlberg in a black open button blouse looks directly at the camera split Gavin Newsom in a navy blazer and bright blue tie looks at the camera with his mouth agape

In a since deleted Instagram post, Rhea Wahlberg, the wife of actor Mark Wahlberg, questioned how Gavin Newsom was behaving on camera amidst the California fires. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images; Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

IS THIS A TAILGATE? - California fires: Mark Wahlberg's wife tears into Gavin Newsom for ‘standing around laughing.’

'AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL' - Carrie Underwood joined by Village People, Lee Greenwood at Trump inauguration events.

'BIT OF A RUSE' - 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'still in shock' after surprise engagement on the game show.

Patricia Heaton stands behind a podium in a black top speaking

Patricia Heaton spoke with Fox News Digital and criticized the government for not being prepared for the LA fires. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for JITC Hollywood Bureau)

'HARSH LESSON' - Patricia Heaton says LA fires prove ‘we can’t just rely on the government.’

