Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Dean Cain sees voting shift after LA fires, royals' 'scandalous' pay raise

- Dean Cain predicts California wildfire catastrophe will change how Hollywood votes.

- Royal family's $56M windfall infuriates Brits choosing 'whether to eat or heat': expert.

- Former British child star Rory Sykes dead at 32 from California fires.

ROYALLY 'REPULSIVE' - Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed by Justine Bateman for being 'disaster tourists' amid California fires.

'A JOKE' - California fires: Khloé Kardashian bashes LA mayor, calls her a 'joke.'

UNEXPECTED VISITOR - FBI seen at Ben Affleck's LA home as they conduct activity surrounding Palisades Fire.

IS THIS A TAILGATE? - California fires: Mark Wahlberg's wife tears into Gavin Newsom for ‘standing around laughing.’

'AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL' - Carrie Underwood joined by Village People, Lee Greenwood at Trump inauguration events.

'BIT OF A RUSE' - 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'still in shock' after surprise engagement on the game show.

'HARSH LESSON' - Patricia Heaton says LA fires prove ‘we can’t just rely on the government.’

