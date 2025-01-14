Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Dean Cain sees voting shift after LA fires, royals' 'scandalous' pay raise

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.
TOP 3:
- Dean Cain predicts California wildfire catastrophe will change how Hollywood votes.
- Royal family's $56M windfall infuriates Brits choosing 'whether to eat or heat': expert.
- Former British child star Rory Sykes dead at 32 from California fires.
ROYALLY 'REPULSIVE' - Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed by Justine Bateman for being 'disaster tourists' amid California fires.
'A JOKE' - California fires: Khloé Kardashian bashes LA mayor, calls her a 'joke.'
UNEXPECTED VISITOR - FBI seen at Ben Affleck's LA home as they conduct activity surrounding Palisades Fire.
IS THIS A TAILGATE? - California fires: Mark Wahlberg's wife tears into Gavin Newsom for ‘standing around laughing.’
'AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL' - Carrie Underwood joined by Village People, Lee Greenwood at Trump inauguration events.
'BIT OF A RUSE' - 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'still in shock' after surprise engagement on the game show.
'HARSH LESSON' - Patricia Heaton says LA fires prove ‘we can’t just rely on the government.’
