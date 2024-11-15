Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Actress anxious for people stuck in America, Kate Middleton's announcement

Harris' Hollywood pals radio silent week after Trump victory, Martha Stewart appears annoyed by Drew Barrymore during touchy interview

Eva Longoria, Kate Middleton

Eva Longoria feels "anxiety" for people after Trump's presidential win; Kate Middleton made a surprise announcement. (Getty Images)

Top 3:

- Hollywood actress despondent over Trump victory feels 'anxiety' for people stuck in America

- Kate Middleton surprise announcement gives insight into royal family's next move

- Harris' Hollywood pals radio silent week after Trump victory; they ‘cannot afford’ to lose fans: expert

Drew Barrymore and Martha Stewart posing together

Martha Stewart seemed uncomfortable during a recent interview with Drew Barrymore. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Financo)

TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT - Martha Stewart appears annoyed by Drew Barrymore during touchy interview

'24 HOURS A DAY' - Josh Brolin uses nicotine pouches 24 hours a day

DEVASTATING DIAGNOSIS - 'Full House' star Dave Coulier diagnosed with 'very aggressive' cancer

Dave Coulier

Dave Coulier announced his cancer diagnosis on Nov. 13.  (Getty Images)

'EXTREMELY STRANGE' - Alec Baldwin roasted online for 'tone deaf' Veterans Day message featuring Kevin Bacon

'ALL-TIME LOW' - King Charles fed up with 'fragile' Prince Andrew as disgraced duke scrambles to save $38M home: experts

'FINALLY FREE'  - 'Blue Bloods' actress breaks silence after family insists she's still missing

Chanel Banks smiles during an event

Chanel Banks was reported missing from her Los Angeles apartment two weeks ago, but has since spoken out on social media. (Photo by Chris Weeks/WireImage)

CRYPTIC MESSAGE - Jessica Simpson sparks divorce rumors with cryptic post

