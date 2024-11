Chanel Banks broke her silence on Wednesday after she allegedly disappeared for two weeks.

The 36-year-old actress insisted she is not missing in multiple posts shared to her Instagram story as her family took to the media claiming she had disappeared.

"My name is Chanel Banks," the statement read in part. "I am a 36 year old American nobody and for my entire life I have been silently carrying the pain of the ritual sexual abuse, manipulation, and outright endless torment I’ve endured continuously since I was a defenseless baby, at the hands of my so called family, whom are all so very ‘concerned’ about my current whereabouts."

"I have met with the Police and verified that not only am I okay, but I'm finally free from my mother [redacted] and her family," Banks added.

‘BLUE BLOODS’ ACTRESS REPORTEDLY FOUND AFTER MYSTERIOUS WEEKSLONG DISAPPEARANCE

The Playa Vista woman claimed she traveled to Texas solo to be baptized by one of her favorite pastors. The actress' husband dropped her off at the airport, according to her Instagram post.

"He drove me to the airport and then I was off for a week…but I also saw it as an opportunity to escape my cage," Banks explained. "God said: I'm going to give you some money and I was shocked when it appeared just like He said! Then He said: I want you to move. So I made my Exodus and took my Freedom Ride first class (on Spirit air no less) to the Promise Land."

Banks later claimed, "For decades my family has been my spiritual, physical, and emotional warden- giving me zero authority of my personage. I was not allowed to make any decisions in life in anyway without their approval."

She ended her lengthy statement with bold red text, "PLEASE DO NOT DONATE TO ANY GOFUNDME THAT SAYS IM MISSING I AM NOT MISSING."

Banks shared an additional post to Instagram on Thursday, turning off her comments and writing, "I don't know who needs to hear this but, if you care so much get off ig stop harassing me and call the cops and ask them if I'm missing. Let them know your concerns."

"Ask them if not one but 2 different states police departments would accept an expired form of ID as proper verification for a ‘missing person’ case. Then notify them of the fact that my ‘concerned family’ has called these officers and their body cameras- liars."

"Then if you're still confused, and think I'm missing congrats. You're a jacka--."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Fox News Digital has reached out to a representative for Banks, the actress' family and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) for comment.

Banks' family filed a missing persons report with the LAPD after the "Gossip Girl" actress disappeared from her apartment. Authorities say she was found in Texas on Nov. 11 and that no foul play occurred.

"She is fine," LAPD spokesperson Charles Miller told People magazine. "No danger. She is OK. She has been taken out of the missing person system for us and we have closed our investigation."

Despite the investigation being closed, Banks' family does not believe authorities have found the right person.

"They are confident enough that they have seen her," Banks' cousin, Danielle-Tori Singh, said in a press conference Wednesday. "However, that's not sufficient enough for us."

Singh claimed to have seen the bodycam footage from Texas police that showed a skinnier woman than Banks wearing clothes the actress would nOt. The woman in the footage had a New York ID, but it was 10 years expired, according to Singh, leading her to believe someone could be impersonating Banks.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Banks' cousin set up a GoFundMe account to allegedly help pay for a private investigator after the family was unable to contact the "Blue Bloods" actress. Singh's last contact with Banks before she was found safe had been Oct. 30, the cousin claimed.

Authorities performed welfare checks on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, according to the family's GoFundMe, but Banks was not at her Playa Vista apartment either time.

Banks' apartment still housed all of her belongings, besides her phone and laptop, when the family gained access on Nov. 10. Singh claimed the actress had left behind a dog, and Banks' vehicle was parked in the complex's parking garage.

Banks has appeared in a handful of episodes of shows such as "Blue Bloods," "Twelve" and "Gossip Girl."

The actress has also used the name Chanel Farrell.

In recent years, Banks spent more time focused on writing instead of acting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP