FOX teases upcoming country music drama series plus new Gordon Ramsay cooking show at 2022 Upfront

FOX Entertainment is taking on 2022 with TV shows on everything from country music to crime and cooking.

Charlie Collier, the CEO of FOX Entertainment, detailed what's to come on the network, including the previously announced "Monarch," which will star Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon.

The show is about "three generations of a country music family juggling life's rawest emotions — love and lust, hate and heartache, living in the shadow of your parents and coming-of-age," Collier described before previewing a clip of "Monarch."

"MasterChef" Gordon Ramsay is set to debut his new competition show, "Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars," and will also have his series "Next Level Chef" premiere after the Super Bowl next February.

In "Food Stars," Ramsay will front $250,000 of his own cash to find the "next big culinary entrepreneur."

On the crime front, Jamie Foxx and "The Blacklist" showrunner John Eisendrath, are teaming up for the police procedural, "Alert." The missing persons' drama "tells the story of a high-tech police unit whose job is to find the missing, the abducted or kidnapped and help them reunite with their loved ones before it's too late," Foxx said during the presentation.

FOX is also bringing a crime anthology series titled "Accused." The show hails from the creative minds behind "Homeland" and "24" as well as the creator of "House." Marlee Matlin and Billy Porter will direct the first two episodes.

The network shared a first look at the show during the Upfront, which details a "new case, a different defendant" every week.

"Nothing is what you expect," the trailer states.

For animation, Jon Hamm will executive produce and lend his voice to "Grimsburg." The show is about "a detective who returns to his creepy hometown," Hamm said before introducing a world premiere look at the series.

"The Cleaning Lady" will also return for a second season, it was revealed during FOX's Upfront. "Call Me Kat" will be back for Season 3. "Welcome to Flack" is returning for a second season as well.