Former R. Kelly manager surrenders on terroristic threats charge

A former manager to disgraced R&B artist R. Kelly has surrendered to police on charges of making terroristic threats, Fox News has learned.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office told us Henry James Mason turned himself in around 9 a.m. Friday and was charged with making terroristic threats and acts. According to the sheriff's office, Mason was released on a $10,000 bail and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His next court date has yet to be determined.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Mason allegedly threatened the family of one of Kelly's alleged victims in May 2018. In police records obtained by AJC.com, Mason was accused of telling Tim Savage, "I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to [f---ing] kill you."

R. KELLY ONCE CAUGHT HAVING SEX WITH UNDERAGED AALIYAH, FORMER BACKUP SINGER CLAIMS

Savage is the father of Joycelyn Savage, who is one of the girls reportedly being held by R. Kelly "against their will in a cult" at one of his residences. Joycelyn Savage told TMZ in May that she is not being held against her will.

Tim Savage and his wife, JonJelyn, are featured in the Lifetime docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly," which details allegations of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of Kelly by multiple women, many of whom were underage when the alleged assaults occurred. The Savages claim Kelly brainwashed their daughter and that they have not seen her since December 2016.

PROSECUTORS URGE R. KELLY ACCUSERS TO COME FORWARD

R. Kelly has denied all allegations against him.

The news comes after Sony and R. Kelly reportedly parted ways amid the mounting allegations against the 52-year-old.