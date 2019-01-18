Expand / Collapse search
R Kelly
Sony, R. Kelly part ways amid mounting sexual assault allegations against singer: reports

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
City building inspectors, flanked by police officers, conducted a search of embattled singer R. Kelly's Chicago recording studio.

Embattled singer R. Kelly and his longtime record label Sony have parted ways, according to multiple reports.

Billboard and Variety reported Friday that Kelly and Sony have agreed to terminate their relationship. Kelly signed with Sony at the beginning of his career in the early 1990s and has been signed to Sony's RCA records since 2012.

R. KELLY ONCE CAUGHT HAVING SEX WITH UNDERAGED AALIYAH, FORMER BACKUP SINGER CLAIMS

The news comes in the wake of new sexual misconduct allegations against the R&B star.

Reps for Kelly and Sony did not immediately return Fox News request for comment.

Allegations against the "Ignition" singer have increasingly made headlines following the airing of the Lifetime documentary "Surviving R. Kelly" which features interviews from some of his alleged accusers, many of which were underage at the time of the alleged encounters. He has denied all of the allegations.

