Fergie, Josh Duhamel finalize divorce following 2-year separation: report

Fergie and Josh Duhamel have finalized their divorce, according to a new report.

Per E! News, the onetime A-list couple is finally done with their amicable split, two years after they separated -- and just five months after the former Black Eyed Peas singer officially moved to dissolve her marriage to Duhamel.

The outlet reported Monday that the “Four” host and the “Transformers” franchise star finalized their divorce on Friday at a courthouse in Pasadena, Calif. after eight years of marriage and that the former couple took a strategic approach to ending their nuptials.

"They took their time figuring things out and making sure this was the right decision," an insider told E! News. "They had a long separation to see if there was any chance of things changing. Over time, it became clear that they had made the right decision and that it was time to move on."

"They love each other dearly and they have a great relationship since separating," added the insider. "But they needed to finalize things so they could truly move on and close that chapter of their lives. There was no culprit, it was just time."

Despite their separation nearly two years ago, Duhamel, 47, and Fergie, 44, have remained steadfast in co-parenting their 6-year-old son, Axl Jack Duhamel, in the best possible way they can, with Fergie telling Fox News in June 2018, “Josh makes it really easy for all of us to spend time with Axl, and Axl loves his dad so, so much."

Duhamel even defended his ex-wife last year after “The Duchess” songstress' rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the 2018 NBA All-Star Game drew a visible reaction from Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

“The thing that made me upset was that she was taking a lot of really cruel comments, people were really trolling,” Duhamel explained in an interview with FS1’s Kristine Leahy at the time.

“I was pissed off at Draymond Green, first of all. I think he owed her an apology," he added. "I thought he was kind of a prick. Just because he knew the camera was on him, and he snickered about. I just thought that, if he would have been a real man, he would have at least called her and said, ‘Listen, I’m sorry that I caused all this.’ … That’s what a real man would have done, in my opinion.”