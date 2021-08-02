Felicity Huffman grabs takeout food with husband William H. Macy as she tries to make TV comeback

Felicity Huffman was snapped grabbing takeout food with her husband, fellow actor William H. Macy.

The couple exited their black Tesla donning casual outfits. Huffman, 58, wore a white tee-shirt, black exercise pants, and sneakers while Macy, 71, wore a blue long-sleeve shirt and khaki shorts.

The actors, who married in 1997, stayed close to their home in Los Angeles, Calif.

Huffman is attempting to make a TV comeback following her release from prison after serving just 11 days for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The "Desperate Housewives" alum's newest and only project, thus far, is an ABC comedy series currently in pre-production.

According to IMDb, Huffman plays Susan Savage, the real-life "owner of the Sacramento River Cats, a Triple-A minor league baseball team. Savage took over the River Cats when her late husband, Art Savage, passed away and asked her not to sell the team."

Meanwhile, Macy just finished filming his Showtime drama series "Shameless" and has a new miniseries coming out in 2021 titled "The Dropout" about Elizabeth Holmes and her ill-fated company Theranos.

He just received an Emmy nomination for his role in "Shameless" which aired its series finale in April 2021.

Huffman was released from prison in October 2019. In addition to serving out her term, the actress also received one year of probation, was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service, and pay a $30,000 fine.

In October 2020, she completed her sentence in full, a rep confirmed to People magazine . At the time, she also filed documents to request the return of her passport.

The Emmy-winner pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.