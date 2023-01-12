Felicity Huffman goes back to work following prison term for college admissions scandal

Felicity Huffman has returned to work, years after she was convicted in the college admissions scandal.

Huffman, 60, will appear in the pilot episode for ABC's "The Good Lawyer," a spinoff of "The Good Doctor," Fox News Digital can confirm. The episode will premiere within the sixth season of "The Good Doctor" on March 6.

Huffman pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in 2019. The "Desperate Housewives" actress paid $15,000 to have her daughter's SAT scores inflated. Huffman served 11 days of her 14-day jail sentence.

Huffman was also hit with a $30,000 fine along with one year of probation and 250 hours of community service.

"I accept the court’s decision today without reservation," Huffman said at the time of her sentencing. "I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period."

The actress wasn't the only one who got caught up in the college admissions scandal.

Lori Loughlin also spent significant time behind bars for her own involvement.

Loughlin, 58, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli paid $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as rowing recruits in 2019.

The "Full House" actress pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. She was sentenced to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service.

Meanwhile, Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud. The fashion designer was sentenced to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

Since serving time in prison, Loughlin has also returned to work.

The actress returned to television in 2021 after being fired from the Netflix show "Fuller House" and her Hallmark series "When Calls the Heart."

She reprised her role as Abigail Stanton in the spinoff series "When Hope Calls" for season two.

Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade also returned to work after landing a spot on season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars."

