Fake James Bond trailer with Henry Cavill, Margot Robbie goes mega-viral

Sorry to break to everyone, but Henry Cavill and Margot Robbie aren't starring in a new James Bond film.

Thanks to AI, it's very easy to fake things these days on the internet. In fact, it's pretty easy to fake things to a degree that the untrained eye can't even tell the difference.

While there are certainly advantages to artificial intelligence, the fact it can be used as a tool to manipulate and spread misinformation is certainly concerning.

That also now applies to movies.

Fake trailer for new James Bond movie takes the internet by storm.

The popular YouTube page KH Studio is known for creating fake/concept trailers for upcoming movies, and it uses AI technology to get the job done. Not only does the AI work, but the trailers are wildly realistic. That includes a fake promo for a new Bond film starring Robbie and Cavill.

It appears the fake preview combines AI generated footage with movies from previous Bond films and movies starring the pair.

The video has been viewed more than 3.5 million times since being posted a few days ago. Check it out, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The trailer is generating so much attention that film sites that wouldn't generally touch something like this are going out of their way to debunk it.

What's interesting is that people in the comments seem to think the fake trailer is proof Cavill should be cast as the next 007:

Henry Cavil as 007 is what we need

That Henry Cavill guy seems to be 100% perfect for that role. Maybe he‘s combining the toughness of Craig with the elegance of Roger Moore and the macho style of Connery.

YES YES YES! Henry Cavill could be the next James Bond. Watch 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.' Henry will be a great Bond, James Bond

Cavill would be the perfect Bond

This would be epic for Cavill. Superman and James Bond, that's premium gravy blasting rights.

The hunt is currently underway for the next Bond actor, and clearly, fans would be interested in seeing Cavill fulfill the role. He played a commando in "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," and did an exceptional job. This fake trailer won't have any impact on making a decision, but the reactions are interesting.

More than anything, this is a reminder that you have to be really careful with what you see online when it comes to things of this nature. There was a fake "Eastbound & Down" season five trailer that went mega-viral in 2022, and it was all over the place hyping people up before it could be debunked.

Combine social media with AI and it's not hard to understand why people might get fooled. Hand up. It's certainly happened to me.

It's too bad this isn't real because it would be a great movie. I guess we'll have to hold out until there's some actual confirmation about who will be the new Bond. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.