Fadi Fawaz wrecked George Michael’s $6 million home after learning he was going to be kicked out: report

George Michael’s lover wrecked the late singer’s $6.19 million house because he was finally being kicked out.

Fadi Fawaz, who was arrested after his rampage on Tuesday, is losing his battle over the home with Michael’s family.

Builders have now been called in to secure the property, changing the locks and barring broken windows to keep him out.

A source said: “It’s been a long process trying to get Fadi out.

“He claims George told him he could stay for as long as he wants and Fadi thinks that was as a good a binding contract.

“But George’s family have finally made progress which triggered his rampage.”

Fawaz has lived at the property, which overlooks Regent’s Park in London, since Wham! star Michael, 53, died on Christmas Day 2016.

He was arrested after being seen standing on the roof throwing things into neighbors’ gardens.

Police said extensive damage had been done to the property before jobless Fawaz, 46, was released under investigation on Wednesday night.

One neighbor said: “He’s been sleeping on the balcony because the house itself is now uninhabitable.

"I peeked around the door and saw the smashed veneer off the walls that George put in.

“The builders have been ordered to try and keep him out but if there’s one thing we know about Fadi, it’s that he’s determined.

"All he’ll need is some willpower and a ladder.”

