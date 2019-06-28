David Axelrod says Biden seemed 'confused' at debate, seemed 'part of the past'

Former Obama advisor David Axelrod ripped former Vice President Joe Biden for his debate peformance on Thursday night, saying he appeared "confused" and "defensive."

During a CNN panel following the second Democratic debate, Axelrod began by expressing it was a "tougher night" for the "seasoned candidates" on the stage.

"They seemed like part of the past rather than the future," Axelrod explained.

The ex-White House official then took aim at Biden as well as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT.

"At times, the vice president seemed somewhat confused to me in handling some of the questions... He actually seemed a bit defensive," Axelrod continued. "Bernie Sanders... he might have been a hologram. A lot of what we've heard tonight we've heard many, many times before."

He added, "I think they seemed a bit mired in the past."

Biden had a testy exchange with Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif, about his remarks about the segregationists he previously worked with in the Senate as well as his record on bussing. And when asked what his first action would be as president, Biden vowed to defeat President Trump.

This isn't the first time Axelrod has criticized President Obama's running mate. Earlier this month, the now-CNN commentator said that Biden was playing into Trump's "caricature" of him being mentally weak.