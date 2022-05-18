Eric Clapton positive for COVID-19, postpones concerts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eric Clapton has postponed concert dates after testing positive for COVID-19.

The English guitarist's health update was shared Monday on behalf of Clapton via Facebook.

"Eric Clapton is unfortunately suffering from COVID having tested positive shortly after the second concert at the Royal Albert Hall," the post read.

"He has been told by his medical advisers that if he were to resume traveling and performing too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery. Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, Promoters, their staff and of course the fans."

Due to the positive test, Clapton and his team decided to postpone shows set to occur in Zurich and Milan on May 17 and 18.

"It is very frustrating that having avoided COVID throughout lockdown and throughout the period when travel restrictions have been in place Eric should have succumbed to COVID at this point in time, but we very much hope he will be sufficiently recovered by the end of the week to be able to perform the remainder of the planned performances," the post continued.

Clapton has been an outspoken coronavirus vaccine skeptic and even made the decision not to perform at venues that required a vaccine for audience admission.

"Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honor-bound to make an announcement of my own," Clapton said . "I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show."

The "Wonderful Tonight" singer previously worked on a song collaboration with Van Morrison. "Stand and Deliver" is a 4-minute, 33-second track criticizing the coronavirus lockdown protocols.

"Do you wanna be a free man/Or do you wanna be a slave?" Clapton sings. "Do you wanna wear these chains/Until you’re lying in the grave?"