Emmys 2022: 'Yellowstone' fails to earn one nomination from Television Academy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Yellowstone" was shut out of the 2022 Emmys after failing to earn a single nomination.

Additionally, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts and Selena Gomez were left off of the nominations list in the lead acting categories.

The nominations list was revealed Tuesday morning. "Succession" led with 25 nominations total.

EMMYS 2022: ‘SUCCESSION’ LEADS WITH 25 NOMINATIONS

Here are some of the biggest snubs:

Yellowstone

"Yellowstone" was predicted to earn multiple nominations after finally breaking through with a Screen Actors Guild nomination. However, it was completely left out by the Television Academy and did not earn a single nod.

"Yellowstone" has been airing on Paramount Network for four seasons. Paramount renewed the show for a fifth season in February 2022.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston was left off the Emmy list. The 53-year-old actress starred alongside Reese Witherspoon in Apple's "The Morning Show."

Witherspoon was nominated for best lead actress in a drama series, but Aniston was snubbed. The "Friends" actress was nominated for the category in 2020 for her performance in season one of "The Morning Show."

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts was also not included in the nominations for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. Roberts moved from film to TV for Starz's drama "Gaslit." The show was inspired by the first season of the podcast "Slow Burn" and follows the Watergate story.

This isn't the first time Roberts has been left off the list. Her performance in "Homecoming" didn't receive a nomination in 2019 either.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez did not receive an acting nomination despite "Only Murders in the Building" receiving a nomination and her co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, being included on the list for lead actor in a comedy category.

Gomez did make history as the second Latina in history to be nominated as a producer in the comedy category.

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore did not earn a nomination for her role in "This Is Us." The actress starred in the final season of the NBC drama. Despite airing the final season, the show itself also was not nominated for best drama.