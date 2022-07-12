Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Emmys
Published

Emmys 2022: 'Yellowstone' fails to earn one nomination from Television Academy

'Succession' earned 25 nominations total

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 7/11 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 7/11

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Yellowstone" was shut out of the 2022 Emmys after failing to earn a single nomination.

Additionally, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts and Selena Gomez were left off of the nominations list in the lead acting categories.

The nominations list was revealed Tuesday morning. "Succession" led with 25 nominations total.

EMMYS 2022: ‘SUCCESSION’ LEADS WITH 25 NOMINATIONS

Here are some of the biggest snubs:

Yellowstone

"Yellowstone" did not receive a single nomination for the 2022 Emmy Awards.

"Yellowstone" did not receive a single nomination for the 2022 Emmy Awards.

"Yellowstone" was predicted to earn multiple nominations after finally breaking through with a Screen Actors Guild nomination. However, it was completely left out by the Television Academy and did not earn a single nod.

"Yellowstone" has been airing on Paramount Network for four seasons. Paramount renewed the show for a fifth season in February 2022.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston was left out of the leading actress in a drama series category.

Jennifer Aniston was left out of the leading actress in a drama series category. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire)

Jennifer Aniston was left off the Emmy list. The 53-year-old actress starred alongside Reese Witherspoon in Apple's "The Morning Show."

Witherspoon was nominated for best lead actress in a drama series, but Aniston was snubbed. The "Friends" actress was nominated for the category in 2020 for her performance in season one of "The Morning Show."

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts did not earn a nomination for her role in "Gaslit."

Julia Roberts did not earn a nomination for her role in "Gaslit."

Julia Roberts was also not included in the nominations for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. Roberts moved from film to TV for Starz's drama "Gaslit." The show was inspired by the first season of the podcast "Slow Burn" and follows the Watergate story.

This isn't the first time Roberts has been left off the list. Her performance in "Homecoming" didn't receive a nomination in 2019 either.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez did not earn a nomination for best lead actress in a comedy series.

Selena Gomez did not earn a nomination for best lead actress in a comedy series. ( Richard Shotwell)

Selena Gomez did not receive an acting nomination despite "Only Murders in the Building" receiving a nomination and her co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, being included on the list for lead actor in a comedy category.

Gomez did make history as the second Latina in history to be nominated as a producer in the comedy category.

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore did not earn a nomination for her role in "This Is Us." The drama itself was also not nominated.

Mandy Moore did not earn a nomination for her role in "This Is Us." The drama itself was also not nominated. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Mandy Moore did not earn a nomination for her role in "This Is Us." The actress starred in the final season of the NBC drama. Despite airing the final season, the show itself also was not nominated for best drama.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending