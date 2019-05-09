Emily Ratajkowski poses naked, shows off hair in racy Instagram snap

Emily Ratajkowski posed stark naked in order to show off a new hairstyle, just days after she wowed the crowds at this week's Met Gala fashion extravaganza on Monday.

The supermodel captioned the racy pic "Weave of my dreams," and her long hair extensions were indeed about the only thing keeping the photo safe for Instagram's no-nipples policy.

At the Met Gala earlier in the week, Ratajkowski paid homage to Cher in a winged headdress and barely-there shimmering gown to coincide with this year’s “Camp” fashion theme.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art kicked off its annual gala Monday to launch its new fashion exhibit with The Costume Institute. This year’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” left celebrities scrambling to find the perfect outfit that captured a “love of the unnatural, of artifice or exaggeration.”

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI POSES TOPLESS FOR NEW INAMORATA COLLECTION LAUNCH

And Ratajkowski delivered. The 27-year-old model and actress showed off her chest and abs in a cut-out dress by the designer Peter Dundas. The custom halter neck gown exposed the model’s washboard stomach before draping to the floor in a long silver, shimmering train.

Ratajkowski also donned large feather and crystal wings on each ear as part of a headpiece that completed the look. She took inspiration from pop icon Cher, posting several images of the “Queen of Camp” to her Instagram stories that mimicked both the style of the headpiece and the skin-toned shimmering nature of the gown.

Last week, the 27-year-old model-actress wore nothing but pink biker shorts and black thigh-high boots, posing topless in what appears to be an all-white foyer to announce her company, Inamorata's new BODY collection.

"@inamoratawoman new BODY collection is live. Welcome to your summer wardrobe! Online now. Link in bio," she captioned the snap.

