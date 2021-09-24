Emily Ratajkowski, Cindy Crawford, Vanessa Hudgens, and more stun in lingerie for Rihanna's Savage runway show

Many celebrity friends of Rihanna walked in her third Savage X Fenty show that premiered Friday in Los Angeles on Amazon Prime.

Former supermodel Cindy Crawford, 55, opened the show in a jewel-toned dress with a keyhole in the front and a thigh-high slit. She walked down a spiral staircase as Jade Novah sang.

Fellow model Emily Ratajkowski also appeared in the lingerie fashion show. She donned a purple lacy bra and matching thong bottom. Ratajkowski, 30, welcomed her son Sylvester in March.

Elsewhere in the show, singer Normani, actress Vanessa Hudgens, singer Troye Sivan, and model and new mom Gigi Hadid all made appearances on the runway.

Hudgens, 32, wore a sultry white lingerie set which showed off her sculpted abs while Hadid, 26, wore a shimmering bikini bottom and matching robe.

Hadid welcomed her daughter, Khai, in September 2020, with boyfriend singer Zayn Malik.

This is Rihanna's first fashion show since Forbes confirmed in August she had reached billionaire status, $1.7 billion net worth to be exact.

Forbes noted that an estimated $1.4 billion of Rihanna's wealth comes from her cosmetics line . The outlet reports she owns 50% of the business while she also has a stake in her lingerie company, Savage X Fenty, which has an estimated worth of $270 million. The performer's music and acting credits make up the rest of her fortune.

The performer and businesswoman, who also helms her FENTY Beauty line told Extra’s Rachel Lindsay her new billionaire title comes with a lot of pressure.

"It’s scary," Rihanna admitted. "I do think about it all the time. I make it a point to think about it, because I… get scared when, you know, the pedestal comes into play and we’ll put you up there and they keep wanting to put you up there… I’m like, ‘No, I want to be on the ground.’ I want to feel my feet on the ground because I know it’s not going to be a fall at all if anything, right?... I don’t want to be this icon… I want to remember who I am."

Lindsay noted to Rihanna how being a Black woman with a billion-dollar-plus net worth is so inspiring for many other people of color.

"I think that is what makes it worth it," Rihanna said. "That’s what I want. That’s what I worked for. I want to be able to share my inspiration, I want to be able to be an inspiration, and I want to be inspired by even my fans, people who look up to me, I look up to them. And it’s mutual respect that I have because I wouldn’t be here without them."