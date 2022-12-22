'Emily in Paris' creator Darren Star 'would love' for Kim Cattrall to have a role on the Netflix show

Actress Kim Cattrall, known for her role in "Sex and the City," could make an appearance on a new show. Darren Star, who created "Sex and the City," is also the creator behind "Emily in Paris" and said that he "would love" for Cattrall to make an appearance on the show.

Darren spoke about the potential of a Cattrall appearance during the New York City premiere of "Emily in Paris" season three.

"For me, it's never about stunt casting per se," he explained to People. "It's about finding the right role for the right person. And I would love to work with Kim, and it's just about finding a role that's worthy of Kim."

"If it works out for this, it'll be fun. So let's see what happens," he continued.

The Netflix show starring Lily Collins just released its third season on the streaming platform.

The show has already been renewed for a fourth season, and Star hopes that Emily's story doesn't end there, leaving plenty of room for some Cattrall screen time if the right opportunity comes around.

"If they want us back, we're coming back," Star said. "I hope we get to keep doing it, because we're having a great time doing it."

Cattrall is known for playing Samantha Jones in the television series "Sex and the City," as well as the movies "Sex and the City" and "Sex and the City 2."

Cattrall was most recently was on the television shows "How I Met Your Father" and "Queer as Folk."