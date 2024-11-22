Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Exclusive

Elvis Presley was ‘deeply dissatisfied’ with Hollywood, ‘terrified’ of performing before comeback: doc

The singer's historic comeback special is being explored in a Netflix documentary by Jason Hehir, 'Return of the King: The Fall & Rise of Elvis Presley'

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
close
Elvis Presley's 1968 bordello scene was cut for being too racy: doc Video

Elvis Presley's 1968 bordello scene was cut for being too racy: doc

Director Steve Binder is speaking out about his historic collaboration with the Kng of Rock ‘n’ Roll in a new documentary, "Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback Special."

By 1968, Elvis Presley had starred in over 30 Hollywood films – but the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll was disillusioned after his dreams of being the next James Dean or Marlon Brando were derailed.

Jason Hehir’s new Netflix documentary, "Return of the King: The Fall & Rise of Elvis Presley," explores the singer's personal dissatisfaction and iconic comeback. It features behind-the-scenes clips and new interviews with the late star’s ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, and his close confidante/business partner, Jerry Schilling, among others.

"I have seen just about every documentary done on Elvis Presley, and I haven’t seen too many that explore his journey in the ‘60s," Hehir told Fox News Digital. "I was interested in exploring his decision to play in front of a live audience for the first time in seven years. . . . And 1968 was the biggest crossroads of Elvis’s life. It made sense to take a deep dive."

LISA MARIE PRESLEY HAD SON BENJAMIN'S BODY IN HER HOUSE FOR 2 MONTHS AFTER HE DIED

Elvis Presley playing the guiltar

Elvis Presley performing on the Elvis comeback TV special on June 27, 1968. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

In the film, Presley is heard describing how frustrated he was about making cash-grab musicals, versus taking on more serious roles.

"Hollywood’s image of me was wrong, and I knew it, and I couldn’t do anything about it," said Presley. "I didn’t know what to do. I just felt I was obligated to things I didn’t fully believe in."

"They couldn’t have paid me no amount of money in the world to make me feel I had any satisfaction inside," Presley added.

Elvis Presley acting out a scene in Double Trouble

Elvis Presley opposite Annette Day in 1967's "Double Trouble." (FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)

Presley’s Hollywood career had gotten so low that the Grammy winner is heard singing the children’s melody "Old MacDonald Had a Farm" in the 1967 film "Double Trouble."

"That to me is a crime," Priscilla, 79, said in the film while watching the scene.

"It is a crime," she stressed. "To put him in that situation and sing that song. It made him a laughingstock. And he knew it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A close-up of Priscilla Presley speaking.

Priscilla Presley spoke out in "Return of the King: The Fall & Rise of Elvis Presley." It also features interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Baz Luhrmann and Conan O'Brien, among others. (Netflix)

Hehir said that Presley felt so defeated and trapped by his film career that he would at times get "physically ill."

"He was deeply dissatisfied. He couldn’t get out of bed," said Hehir. "Many . . . don’t realize how disappointed he was. . . . He was taking these movie roles and seemingly just taking the easy way out and cashing enormous checks. But it wasn’t his ambition as an artist. It had always been a frustration for him. . . . He couldn’t even get out of bed because he was so starved for an artistic challenge. But he had locked himself into these movie contracts, and his management had allowed him to be locked into these movie contracts."

"Hollywood’s image of me was wrong, and I knew it, and I couldn’t do anything about it. I didn’t know what to do. I just felt I was obligated to things I didn’t fully believe in."

— Elvis Presley
Elvis Presley in a suit and tie looking ahead.

After a series of flops in Hollywood, many critics believed Elvis Presley's music career was over. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

"It shined a light on what truly mattered to him – to perform," Hehir continued. "And I think that frustration of seven years of not being in front of a live audience and instead, just being on movie sets doing increasingly more mediocre films – a light bulb went off over his head. He wanted to do something for himself, not for his management. Not for movie audiences. He wanted to get back to the Elvis he wanted to be."

Elvis Presley looking up as hes surrounded by a crowd.

In 1968, Elvis Presley was insecure and worried about whether people would still enjoy his music. (Frank Carroll/Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

The former teen idol was eager to reclaim his throne. Ready to breathe new life into his career, he agreed to star in a historic hour-long broadcast that would air on NBC. But when it came time to perform, Presley – at age 33 – was insecure.

Elvis Presley talking to The Colonel.

Elvis Presley's Hollywood career was mismanaged by Colonel Tom Parker, said director Jason Hehir, arguing that the singer was eager to take on more serious roles. (Netflix)

"He almost didn’t leave his dressing room," Hehir explained. "He was terrified of going back out in front of an audience, and he always had horrible stage fright. This goes back to the days of Ed Sullivan and the early days of performing in his career. He always had tremendous anxiety about going out and performing in front of people. But then, once he got out there, that’s where he was the most comfortable in the world, on a stage with a microphone in his hand."

"But he was terrified enough that the special, as we know it, almost didn’t happen because he refused to leave his dressing room," Hehir continued. "… He did not want to do it. If it wasn’t for [director] Steve Binder going in and persuading him to come out, then we might not be having this conversation."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Elvis Presley performing on stage in his leather suit.

Elvis Presley's leather suit was inspired by Marlon Brando's ensemble from 1953's "The Wild One." (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

For the special, Presley famously channeled Brando. Inspired by the actor’s role in 1953’s "The Wild One," Presley wore a black leather suit. Presley needed to show the world he still had it.

"He hadn’t performed in seven years . . . so many things had changed since he was the guy who could captivate audiences," said Hehir. "He used to have screaming teenage girls, but those teenage girls were now mothers.

A close-up of Jerry Schilling in a navy blazer and black shirt.

Jerry Schilling, Elvis Presley's close friend and business partner, is featured in the documentary. (Netflix)

"… Elvis had been the snarling rebel before he went into the army, and by the time 1968 rolled around, he was a family-friendly performer who was singing ballads and songs that were just about the plots of his films. . . . Ten years prior, Elvis was the conversation. But the music scene had changed so much that he was no longer even a part of the conversation."

ELVIS PRESLEY'S 1968 BORDELLO SCENE WAS CUT FOR BEING TOO RACY: DOC

Elvis Presley's 1968 bordello scene was cut for being too racy: doc Video

"He thought, ‘They liked me then, but will they like me now?’" Hehir added.

The special revived a career that many critics believed was long over. After it aired, Presley fully immersed himself in touring. He also found solace in singing gospel music which, according to Hehir, "satisfied his soul."

A sign announcing Elvis Presleys music

"Return of the King: The Fall & Rise of Elvis Presley" is available for streaming now. (Netflix)

"His musical roots were based on gospel," Hehir explained. "He learned about performing in churches when he was younger and hearing singing preachers. He sang along with choirs. . . . That’s where his heart always was. That was the safest place for him to be. That was the place that brought him the most joy. In 1967, he was at rock bottom, both creatively and spiritually. . . . That’s when he put his foot down and put together an all-star team of the best gospel instrumentalists and gospel singers."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Elvis Presley looking down with lights facing him.

Elvis Presley found solace in gospel music, director Jason Hehir told Fox News Digital. (Netflix)

"… Priscilla said she would hear him sing gospel music and play the piano in the middle of the night by himself," said Hehir. "That piano is still at Graceland. Gospel is where he went for solace. . . . It brought him joy."

Presley died in 1977 at age 42. Hehir said he wanted his documentary to focus on "the apex of his career as a performer."

FILE PHOTO 1972 - Elvis Presley performs in concert during his "Aloha From Hawaii" 1972 television special. January 8 marks what would have been Elviss 60th birthday and fans are expected to gather in his home-town of Memphis for the occasion. REUTERS/Stringer - RTXGBID

Elvis Presley immersed himself in touring after his historic comeback special. (Reuters       )

"You see Elvis with his friends jamming – that’s what he loved to do behind closed doors," said Hehir. "I wanted to give a glimpse of that, a glimpse into the man himself. . . . All the documentaries I’ve seen about Elvis always end on a sad note. I didn’t want to end on a sad note. This was an opportunity for us to end on a triumphant note."

A close-up of Elvis Presley wearing a white blazer with a polka dot collared shirt.

Elvis Presley died in 1977. He was 42. (Netflix)

"We still don’t know what kind of actor Elvis could have become," Hehir reflected. "His movie career just dried up. It was so mismanaged that he never got a chance to develop as an actor and demonstrate any sort of acting skills. . . . But I think he also recognized what he truly loved."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending