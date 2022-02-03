Expand / Collapse search
Elton John thanks wrong city after Kansas City performance

A tweet from the 'Rocketman' singer's account thanked Arkansas City, Kansas, after a performance in Kansas City, Missouri

By Nate Day | Fox News
Elton John thanked the wrong city after a performance in Kansas City, Missouri, earlier this week.

Early Wednesday morning, a tweet from the music icon's account featured a series of photos from John's performance at Kansas City's T-Mobile Center along with a sweet message for the attendees.

"What a great night @tmobilecenter in Arkansas City!" the tweet from Elton's Twitter account read. "Thank you to everyone who came down - you were all amazing."

It's unclear if Elton himself or someone on his team hit "Send" on the erroneous tweet. Arkansas City, Kansas, is located about 226 miles southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

A rep for Elton John did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

    A tweet sent from Elton John's account thanked the wrong city after a concert in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images)

    The "Rocketman" singer thanked Arkansas City – a real place in Kansas – rather than Kansas City, Missouri. He performed at the T-Mobile Center. (Getty Images)

    The singer is currently on his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour. (Getty Images)

There's also a second Arkansas City in Arkansas, near the Mississippi state line. 

The T-Mobile Center's management fired off a reply to the "Rocketman" singer, ignoring the mention of the wrong city.

"Kansas City [loves] Elton John," the arena's message said.

The legendary musician is currently embarking on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, which will see him perform across the U.S. and in Canada and Europe.

