Elton John tests positive for COVID-19, cancels Dallas concerts: ‘I can’t wait to see you all soon’

Elton John has tested positive for COVID-19.

The singer took to social media on Tuesday to share the news.

"Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas," the 74-year-old wrote on Instagram Story. "If you have tickets, you’ll be contacted with the new dates really soon. It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe."’

John noted he was hopeful about making his Arkansas show dates.

"Fortunately, I’m fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild so I’m fully expecting to be able to make the Arkansas shows this weekend," he shared. "As always, thank you for all of your love and support and I can’t wait to see you all soon!"

The British star canceled his Dallas farewell concerts set for Tuesday and Wednesday at American Airlines Center, The Dallas Morning News confirmed. The announcement was made hours before the two shows were scheduled to take place. The concerts are part of the Rocketman’s "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour.

The piano-rock legend’s farewell tour was originally postponed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In October, John told "Today" he was looking forward to spending more time with his husband David Furnish and their two sons Elijah, 9, and Zachary, 11, after wrapping up his shows.

"They're going to be teenagers soon. I need to be with them," John said. "I'll be 76 [when the tour is over]. I don't know how much time I have left on this earth after that. You know, I've had enough applause. I don't want to keep traveling. I don't want to be away from my family."

In late 2021, he postponed his European tour dates due to a hip injury.