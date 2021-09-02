Elizabeth Hurley stuns while modeling own swimwear line

Elizabeth Hurley stunned as she modeled her own swimwear line Wednesday on Instagram.

The 56-year-old model posed in a seafoam-green one-piece. Hurley's look was effortless as she snapped photos while spending time at the Cheval Blanc Randheli in the Maldives.

Hurley encouraged her followers to use a discount code to purchase one-pieces from her line.

Hurley isn't shy about showing off her body on social media.

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 56, UNVEILS CURVE-HUGGING SWIMSUIT IN THROWBACK SNAP FROM MALDIVES

Hurley uploaded a looped video of herself rocking a curve-hugging swimsuit for her 2.1 million followers in July after taking a hiatus from Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The footage , which was taken from a previous vacation in the Maldives, shows the British model and actress rocking a navy sweetheart cut one-piece with aviator sunglasses. The star beams as she sways back and forth nearby the crystal-hue sea.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The swimsuit appears to be the Olympia one-piece from Hurley’s line, which is described as providing "excellent uplift and support," while featuring a ruche body to give "a flattering silhouette and good coverage on the derriere."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.