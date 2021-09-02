Elizabeth Hurley stuns while modeling own swimwear line
The British model launched her swimwear line in 2005
Elizabeth Hurley stunned as she modeled her own swimwear line Wednesday on Instagram.
The 56-year-old model posed in a seafoam-green one-piece. Hurley's look was effortless as she snapped photos while spending time at the Cheval Blanc Randheli in the Maldives.
Hurley encouraged her followers to use a discount code to purchase one-pieces from her line.
Hurley isn't shy about showing off her body on social media.
ELIZABETH HURLEY, 56, UNVEILS CURVE-HUGGING SWIMSUIT IN THROWBACK SNAP FROM MALDIVES
Hurley uploaded a looped video of herself rocking a curve-hugging swimsuit for her 2.1 million followers in July after taking a hiatus from Instagram.
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
The footage, which was taken from a previous vacation in the Maldives, shows the British model and actress rocking a navy sweetheart cut one-piece with aviator sunglasses. The star beams as she sways back and forth nearby the crystal-hue sea.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The swimsuit appears to be the Olympia one-piece from Hurley’s line, which is described as providing "excellent uplift and support," while featuring a ruche body to give "a flattering silhouette and good coverage on the derriere."
Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.