Elizabeth Hurley rocks 'Kill Bill'-inspired Halloween costume

Elizabeth Hurley channeled her inner Elle Driver through her ‘'Kill Bill'’-inspired Halloween costume.

The model and actress showed off her incredible figure in the assassin nurse outfit on her Instagram. Donning a tiny white nurse’s outfit, the “Austin Powers” actress struck a pose while rocking a blonde wig.

“Happy Halloween 😘😘😘,” the actress simply captioned the photo with several kiss emojis.

ELIZABETH HURLEY RECREATES 1994 VERSACE PIN DRESS

The white nurse’s outfit pays tribute to the murderous assassin played by Daryl Hannah in the “Kill Bill” series. Hurley nailed the details down with red-cross emblazoned eyepatch and the nursing cap.

Hurley’s homage to Hannah’s iconic character is not the only “Kill Bill”-inspired outfit she sported this week.

AGE-DEFYING ELIZABETH HURLEY FLAUNTS PLUNGING YELLOW BIKINI TOP AT 54

On Saturday, the actress rocked a yellow jumpsuit that featured a plunging neckline — imitating Uma Thurman’s lead role as the Bride in the “Kill Bill” series.

The 54-year-old is no stranger to showing off her bod. In September, Hurley shared an image of herself wearing a plunging bikini top that showcased her figure. “Last of the summer sun #England #herefordshire,” Hurley captioned the image.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former Estee Lauder model has talked about how she maintains her impeccable figure.

"People often ask me how you can look good as you age, and for me, it’s a couple of things,” Hurley told The Cut in 2017. “You need to look after your skin, that’s important. I feel very blessed because I’ve worked with the Estee Lauder companies for 22 years, so I have great products."