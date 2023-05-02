Eileen Saki, 'M*A*S*H*' actress, dead at 79

Eileen Saki died on Monday in Los Angeles after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 79.

Saki was known for her role as Rosie, the owner of Rosie's Bar on the iconic war comedy/drama television show, "M*A*S*H*."

Her husband, producer Bob Borgen, confirmed Saki's death to Fox News Digital.

"Eileen passed away just two months after being diagnosed with Advanced Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer," he said.

"She was working up until January 2023 and shot big commercials in October and November – in fact, she got a callback for her last audition and was happy about that."