Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Eileen Saki, 'M*A*S*H*' actress, dead at 79

Actress Eileen Saki was known for standing at the helm of 'Rosie's Bar' on the famed television series

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 2 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 2

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Eileen Saki died on Monday in Los Angeles after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 79.

Saki was known for her role as Rosie, the owner of Rosie's Bar on the iconic war comedy/drama television show, "M*A*S*H*."

Her husband, producer Bob Borgen, confirmed Saki's death to Fox News Digital.

‘M*A*S*H*’ STAR JUDY FARRELL DEAD: THE ICONIC CAST THEN AND NOW

Eileen Saki chats with M*A*S*H* co-star Jamie Farr on episode of war comedy drama

Eileen Saki portrayed Rosie, the owner of Rosie's Bar on "M*A*S*H*. (Bob Borgen)

"Eileen passed away just two months after being diagnosed with Advanced Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer," he said. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"She was working up until January 2023 and shot big commercials in October and November – in fact, she got a callback for her last audition and was happy about that."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending