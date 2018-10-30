'DWTS' Recap: One celeb is axed on Halloween show while others have scary live mishaps

SPOILER ALERT

The final nine "Dancing with the Stars" competitors had frightful fun with Halloween routines on Monday night's live show.

But at the end of the evening, one celebrity suffered a shocking elimination and two others blundered big time on live TV.

Retired gymnast Mary Lou Retton got the ax despite delivering more polished performances than some remaining stars this season. And she received the bad news after revealing on camera that she'd secretly gotten divorced from her husband months ago.

Retton scored 24 out of 30 for her tango with partner Sasha Farber in which she played a demented schoolteacher.

"It's been so much fun," said Retton, 50, who stepped back into the spotlight after years spent raising her four daughters with her now ex-husband, Shannon Kelley. She said before bidding her "DWTS" co-stars goodbye, "All these people are [like] my family."

In more personal news, Instagram model Alexis Ren and her partner Alan Bersten's romance has heated up. They showed their attraction on last week's show and on Monday night, fans saw Ren tell the cameras, "I am developing feelings for Alan. I didn't see this one coming."

After Ren told Bersten how she felt, the hunky dancer said in a confessional segment, "My emotions were all over the place. It was a lot to take in. She's funny, she's kind, she has a huge heart."

Ren and Bersten received 27 points for their Candyland-themed jazz dance.

But a few other couples scored higher, with "Fuller House" star Juan Pablo Di Pace achieving perfection in the ballroom with a score of 30. He and partner Cheryl Burke performed a Pharaoh-style tomb jive to the song "Dead Man's Party."

After the show, Di Pace told Fox News of dancing, "It's such a high. I'm out there and I am pooping myself and [Cheryl] says something to me, [like] relax, think of us, as soon as a click click click starts it's like some other thing takes over me, in a way."

Also receiving a perfect score of 30 was Disney star Milo Manheim, 17, who did a contemporary dance with an insane asylum theme with pro-Witney Carson.

"Harry Potter" beauty Evanna Lynch played a spooky cat to great effect, tango-ing her way to 29 points with partner Keo Motsepe.

Backstage, Lynch said, "I'm able to be more real now—strong and fierce."

The Irish actress admitted she was disappointed with the judges' comments last week and cried in rehearsal.

But she dusted herself off and noted, "I had a real 'f*** it' moment. [I realized] I can go out there and just be myself."

Former football player DeMarcus Ware and partner Lindsay Arnold did a salsa with a graveyard theme which featured "out of this world lifts," according to Judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

"Bachelorette" star Joe Amabile and radio host Bobby Bones scored 22 for their respective dances.

Amabile, who has struggled all season, got his highest ever score for a "Bride of Frankenstein" parody with partner Jenna Johnson. He bobbled and nearly dropped Johnson on her head during a lift, and later admitted he nearly "broke her back." But the pro dancer was fine afterwards, and shrugged to co-host Erin Andrews that her back was "still there."

In another awkward moment, when Johnson put her hand up to give Amabile a high-five, he didn't even notice and she had to give up.

However, backstage, the entire cast surrounded Amabile and chanted, "Joe, Joe, Joe!" to congratulate him on his improvement and surviving elimination.

"The Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider got the lowest score of the night, just 19 for his elaborate Paso Doble with Emma Slater based on Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn.

The actor-- whose "The Haves and The Have Nots" co-stars were in the audience—had a mishap just as noticeable as Amabile's. He stepped on Slater's dress at the end of the dance.

Judge Bruno Tonioli sniffed that Schneider's routine was a "Historical tragedy…[with] so many mistakes. You went on the wrong foot."

While his devoted partner Slater said the judges were "extremely unkind," Schneider good-naturedly laughed to Fox News after the show, "I stepped on her dress and it's hard to spin someone around who's wearing the dress you're standing on."

Schneider has lost 24 pounds while doing "DWTS," and said, "I feel that I'm in the best shape of my life."

He's also a country singer and is looking forward to next week's "DWTS: Country Night" theme in which the final eight will channel their inner cowboys and cowgirls.