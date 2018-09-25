'DWTS' contestant John Schneider jokes 'there's alcohol waiting somewhere' at Season 27 premiere

"The Dukes of Hazzard" actor John Schneider joked to reporters after his nerve-wracking live debut on Monday night's season premiere of "Dancing with the Stars," that "there's alcohol waiting somewhere."

The star, beloved for playing good old boy "Bo" Duke, earned a score of 18 out of 30 for his foxtrot with pro partner Emma Slater, in a tie for sixth place.

But the Hollywood veteran got some encouragement from the judges for standing tall, and he was a good sport, saying after the show, "I had a blast. I had so much fun. I enjoyed it… but it's interesting. You have to be comfortable. You have to have fun 'cause you have to get over opening night. Nobody can go to the dentist for you."

Veteran 'DWTS' judge Len Goodman sniffed during his on-camera critique of Schneider -- who is also a country singer -- that his car-themed dance was "a bit rough' and "lacked any finesse."

Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli agreed but quipped to the "Hazzard" star, "You did not run out of fuel!"

Backstage, Schneider, 58, told Fox News, "I did get loosey goosey because I was having fun, not because my teacher [Slater] didn't beat it into me.

"I took the notes [of the judges' comments]. We're going to work on the notes tonight [in rehearsal]."

Schneider is already pleased about the body changes he's seen after the hours of grueling practice with Slater.

"I've lost 15 pounds," he revealed to reporters. "It's really crazy. I don't hurt as bad as I did. After the first week, I felt I'd been run over by a bus or something. And getting up in the morning was hard to do."

Schneider, who lives in Louisiana with film producer girlfriend Alicia Allain, told Fox she was in the "DWTS" audience cheering him on.

When asked if he and Allain would try out some dance moves he's learned, Schneider told Fox, heck, yes!

"We had started taking dance class, Alicia and I, in 2016, and then we had the worst two floods in the history of Louisiana and that put the stop to our dance lessons, but after this we certainly want to take it up again," the 1980s TV icon said.