'Dukes of Hazzard' star Tom Wopat pleads guilty in touching case

Former "Dukes of Hazzard" star Tom Wopat has pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching two women from the cast of a musical in which he starred.

Prosecutors say the 66-year-old was sentenced Friday to a year of probation after pleading guilty to two counts of annoying and accosting a person of the opposite sex.

The New York City resident was charged last August with touching two female cast members while rehearsing for "42nd Street" at Waltham's Reagle Music Theatre, in Massachusetts.

He also received a continuance without a finding for one year after admitting to sufficient facts on the charge of cocaine possession. The drugs were found on his person during his arrest.

Wopat played Luke Duke on the popular 1980s television show.

His co-star John Schneider, who played his cousin Bo Duke on "Dukes of Hazzard," has been dealing with legal issues of his own.

Schneider served five hours out of his three-day jail sentence for unpaid alimony in June.

The 58-year-old actor recently revealed that he is "leveraged to the max” when it comes to money admitting to being bogged down by loans and said that he would "unlikely" be able to comply with the court's conditions to pay his wife the amount of money she is owed. So, instead, the actor asked the court to let him serve his full sentence.

“I am willing and able to accept the punishment for my actions/inactions as to this matter and I request this court to impose such sentence without further delay,” he wrote in a July letter obtained by People Magazine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.