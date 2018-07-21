John Schneider asks court to restore jail sentence for unpaid alimony after being released early

After being released from jail early, former "Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider has asked the court to restore his original jail sentence for unpaid spousal support in June.

Schneider was sentenced to three days behind bars after he failed to pay his ex-wife, Elvira “Elly” Schneider, more than $150,000 of alimony that he owed her. But the actor barely had to serve his three-day jail time. Schneider was released from jail on the same day as his booking due to the facility's overcrowding.

But the 58-year-old actor recently revealed that he is "leveraged to the max” when it comes to money admitting to being bogged down by loans and said that he would "unlikely" be able to comply with the court's conditions to pay his wife the amount of money she is owed. So, instead, the actor asked the court to let him serve his full sentence.

“I am willing and able to accept the punishment for my actions/inactions as to this matter and I request this court to impose such sentence without further delay,” he wrote in a July letter obtained by People Magazine.

Though Schneider tried to what he believed is the "right" thing, according to People, Elvira's lawyers filed a motion to have the actor's letter removed from the record until a hearing can be arranged where he can be cross-examined about his reported financial struggles.

But despite all that he has been through, Schneider recently opened up to Fox News about why he was proud to be an American.

"In America, you can dream, you can pursue your dream," he said. "You can become anything that you want to become."

The actor went on to say that we are "backed by a system" that allows us to pursue the American dream.

"You are backed by a people, you are backed by a system, you are backed by laws that help you, protect you, provide for you a road in which to get to your dream," he explained. "In America, you are anything and everything you have the stamina, you have the gumption, to be."

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.