Drew Barrymore, Walmart sued for copyright infringement over pillow design

Drew Barrymore and Walmart are reportedly being sued by a fabric design company for allegedly ripping off its pillow design and selling it under the actress’ brand.

The gripe has to do with a line of pillows being sold at Walmart in the Flower Home By Drew Barrymore collection, a series of home decor products endorsed by the 45-year-old actress. A company called Rule of Three Studio believes that they’re not just similar to its Turkish Plume pattern pillows, but are the exact same thing.

According to TMZ, Rule of Three Studio filed a lawsuit against both Barrymore and Walmart for copyright infringement, claiming that the store stole its design. It notes that Barrymore has been bragging about the allegedly original design of the pillows.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that every single one is completely our own and original—we created each print that we developed for the line,” she reportedly said.

Representatives for Barrymore did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Rule of Three began selling its Turkish Plume pillows back in 2015 for roughly $315 and $565. Meanwhile, Barrymore’s collection started selling just last year.

The lawsuit acts as added stress for the actress, who previously shared her struggles being on lockdown with her kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former "Santa Clarita Diet" star recently opened up balancing it all in addition to teaching her daughters Olive, 7, Frankie, 5 -- whom she shares with ex Will Kopelman -- at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“School started, and it all went out the window,” Barrymore told Savannah Guthrie while appearing on the “Today” show recently.

She continued: “The minute I thought, ‘Oh, I’m three weeks in, I’ve got this,’ I cried every day, all day long... It was like every church and state. It was the messiest plate I’ve ever held in my life to be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker.

"And I thought, ‘Oh my God, and teachers have children [of their own]. Do they survive it because they get to go away and work with other kids? Have they had their children in their classroom? How did this all work?’"

Fox News Mariah Haas contributed to this report.