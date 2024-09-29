Drake Hogestyn, 'Days of our Lives' veteran, dead from cancer a day before his birthday

"Days of our Lives" actor Drake Hogestyn has passed away, one day before what would have been his 71st birthday.

The family of the longtime soap star, who had appeared in nearly 4,300 episodes, shared a statement on the show's social media Saturday evening.

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn. He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones."

"He was the most amazing husband, father, papa, and actor. He loved performing for the Days audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business," the family wrote.

Hogestyn took on the role of John Black – an undercover agent for a fictional intelligence unit – in 1986. His character garnered interest for its dramatic backstory; Black was actually Roman Brady (played by Wayne Northrop), who had died two years earlier on the show. After plastic surgery and amnesia, he reappeared as a new man. He and Deirdre Hall were married on the show and were one of television's most beloved couples.

The actor briefly exited "Days of our Lives" in 2009, only to return in 2011.

Several of Hogestyn's current and former costars mourned the actor. Alison Sweeney, who left the program in 2022, shared her heartbreak on X, writing in part, "[Drake] cared about every single scene, every single person."

His TV son, Christopher Sean, called Hogestyn a "true hero."

His TV daughter, Martha Madison, wrote a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

"One of my favorite memories of Drake was from not too long ago," she wrote in part. "He knew I was super nervous as I was preparing to deliver a five page deathbed monologue, and after we finished the scene (both soaked in tears and snot), he gave me a huge hug and whispered, 'Kid, it was like that moment when you hear the crack of the bat against a long ball that flies into the stands and the crowd goes wild.'"

Australian actor Dan Feuerriegel, who only joined the series in 2021, noted how welcoming the veteran actor was on set.

Hogestyn is survived by his childhood sweetheart Victoria and their four children, as well as grandchildren.