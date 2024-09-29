Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed

Drake Hogestyn, 'Days of our Lives' veteran, dead from cancer a day before his birthday

Hogestyn died from pancreatic cancer

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

"Days of our Lives" actor Drake Hogestyn has passed away, one day before what would have been his 71st birthday.

The family of the longtime soap star, who had appeared in nearly 4,300 episodes, shared a statement on the show's social media Saturday evening.

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn. He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones."

HOLLYWOOD STARS WHO DIED IN 2024: PHOTOS

Drake Hogestyn as John Black looking to his left in a serious still from "Days of our LIves"

Drake Hogestyn portrayed John Black on "Days of our Lives" for nearly 4,300 episodes. (Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock via Getty Images)

"He was the most amazing husband, father, papa, and actor. He loved performing for the Days audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business," the family wrote.

Deirdre Hall in a blue dress as Marlena Evans and Drake Hogestyn in a black suit and tie as John Black in a still from "Days of our Lives"

Deidre Hall as Marlena Evans and Drake Hogestyn as John Black were a power couple on television for decades. (Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Hogestyn took on the role of John Black – an undercover agent for a fictional intelligence unit – in 1986. His character garnered interest for its dramatic backstory; Black was actually Roman Brady (played by Wayne Northrop), who had died two years earlier on the show. After plastic surgery and amnesia, he reappeared as a new man. He and Deirdre Hall were married on the show and were one of television's most beloved couples.

The actor briefly exited "Days of our Lives" in 2009, only to return in 2011. 

Several of Hogestyn's current and former costars mourned the actor. Alison Sweeney, who left the program in 2022, shared her heartbreak on X, writing in part, "[Drake] cared about every single scene, every single person."

His TV son, Christopher Sean, called Hogestyn a "true hero."

His TV daughter, Martha Madison, wrote a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. 

"One of my favorite memories of Drake was from not too long ago," she wrote in part. "He knew I was super nervous as I was preparing to deliver a five page deathbed monologue, and after we finished the scene (both soaked in tears and snot), he gave me a huge hug and whispered, 'Kid, it was like that moment when you hear the crack of the bat against a long ball that flies into the stands and the crowd goes wild.'"

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Australian actor Dan Feuerriegel, who only joined the series in 2021, noted how welcoming the veteran actor was on set.

Mary Beth Evans in a blue velvet dress and Drake Goestyn in a black suit and tie appear on stage at the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2023

Mary Beth Evans and Drake Hogestyn attend the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards in December 2023. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hogestyn is survived by his childhood sweetheart Victoria and their four children, as well as grandchildren. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending