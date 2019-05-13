Doris Day, dead at age 97, remembered by celebrities as a 'Hollywood icon' who 'lit up the screen'

Doris Day, Hollywood’s sweetheart and one of its most popular stars of the 1950’s and 60’s, died early Monday at age 97 after battling a case of pneumonia.

Day was among the most popular screen actresses in history, starring in dramas, musicals and innocent sex comedies alongside leading men such as Frank Sinatra, Rock Hudson, Jimmy Stewart, James Cagney and Clark Gable.

Though Day’s last film role was in the 1968 comedy "With Six You Get Eggroll,” the singer-actress has remained an icon of old Hollywood. She continues to be remembered for her versatile performances, one of which earned her an Oscar nomination for “Pillow Talk" (1959).

“Star Trek” actor George Takei remembered Day as being “synonymous with Hollywood icon.”

The Tribeca Film festival Twitter account paid tribute to Day, a legendary star it says “warmed our hearts” for years.

Stella McCartney, an English fashion designer and daughter of Beatles musician Paul McCartney, wrote that Day was an "iconic woman" she was honored to have met.

