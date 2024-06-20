Donald Sutherland, 'M*A*S*H' and 'Hunger Games' star, dead at 88

Emmy Award-winning actor Donald Sutherland has died, his son Kiefer confirmed on social media Thursday. He was 88.

Sutherland was known for his roles in "The Hunger Games" and "M*A*S*H*" among many others.

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away," Kiefer shared on Instagram.

"I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

‘SEINFELD’ ACTOR HIRAM KASTEN DEAD AT 71

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for more information.