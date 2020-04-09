Don Cheadle responds to Joe Biden critics following Bernie Sanders' suspending his campaign

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former Bernie Sanders supporter Don Cheadle is engaging with his followers on Twitter who are upset that Joe Biden is now the presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee.

The “House of Lies” actor took to Twitter almost immediately after Sanders announced on Wednesday that he is officially suspending his campaign, admitting that a path to victory was almost non-existent following commanding delegate wins for Biden following Super Tuesday.

As the news led many of Bernie supporters to consider whether or not to support the former vice president, Cheadle did his best to bridge any division among fellow Democrats.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IMPACTS AIRPORTS, TRAVEL

Shortly after Sanders’ made his announcement, Cheadle responded to a Twitter user with the handle “Biden’s wandering hand,” a reference to the sexual misconduct allegations against the candidate, by telling him it’s “not the time” for that kind of division.

“i think your handle is clear evidence that shots have been fired in both directions. especially on this platform,” the star responded. “now is not the time. if this pandemic has taught us anything, it's that another trump presidency could end us all.”

Later in the day, a fan challenged him to list what he actually liked about Biden.

“that he will pick a woman for vp and appoint a woman to the scotus. and i voted for bernie in the primary,” Cheadle answered.

Another user struck a less polite tone, accusing Cheadle of having the privilege to vote for Biden’s “status quo” platform arguing it works people as well-off as him.

WORKING FROM HOME DURING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK? TIPS ON HOW TO STAY PRODUCTIVE

“you're not 'rich enough' to vote for the candidate opposing the worst president we've ever seen?” the actor shot back.

He later responded to another critic with a similar rebuke, who noted that asking Americans to vote for Biden is also asking them to give up on the dreams of a more progressive country championed by Sanders.

“please, post where this blue check mark ever said to get over that particular dream. how does voting for bernie but now supporting the only nominee we have (as is bernie) comport with being a traitor. make it make sense,” Cheadle said.

Finally, Cheadle articulated that the notion that voting for anyone but Trump is “hyperbole,” but urged fellow Democrats to fall in line behind Biden in the hopes that the progressive agenda Sanders championed will be adopted by the only remaining candidate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“no one who thinks critically about this is fine with "anyone" who isn't trump. that's hyperbole. and the points you make about status quo are not without merit. bernie has had an impact on biden and i believe he will continue to force him toward a more progressive platform,” he concluded.