Dolly Parton reveals secrets to long-lasting marriage: ‘We have a lot of fun’

Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean have been going strong for 54 years.

The “Jolene” singer, 74, credits much of their long relationship to their space from one another and mutual respect.

Above all, Parton continuously expresses how much fun they have together.

In a recent interview, the country legend reacted to the myth that Dean, 78, is imaginary because he’s stayed out of the spotlight.

"A lot of people have thought that through the years, because he does not want to be in the spotlight at all," Parton told Entertainment Tonight.

She added: "It's just not who he is. He's like, a quiet, reserved person and he figured if he ever got out there in that, he'd never get a minute’s peace and he's right about that."

"I've always respected and appreciated that in him and I've always tried to keep him out of the limelight as much as I can," Parton continued.

The “Songteller” author explained, "He said, 'I didn't choose this world, I chose you, and you chose that world. But we can keep our lives separate and together.' And we do and we have. We've been together 56 years, married 54."

As for how they’ve been going so strong, the country singer said, "Our joke about the fact, when people ask me why it's lasted this long, I say, 'Because I stay gone.' And there's a lot of truth in that -- the fact that we're not in each other's faces all the time."

She added: "But we do have a great respect and admiration for each other. We both have a great sense of humor. So, we have a lot of fun."

Parton revealed she and Dean “have very similar tastes,” and “love to travel around our little RV.” She added: “We don't like parties and all that stuff."

In September, the country singer similarly gave the same advice to “American Idol” alum Gabby Barrett on how to make her marriage with Cade Foehner last.

“I think there's a lot to be said about having some sensible separation because you can't be with somebody 24/7, 365 and not want to smack their face now and then," Parton admitted.

The country music legend then revealed she and Dean “have never fought” and instead opt to walk away if they get “pissy” with each other, then reconvene when calm.

“Then, if you get that worked out, smack him across the head,” she later joked.

“Marriage is a business, too, and you got to look at it like that,” Parton told Barrett, 20. “You got to make the right decisions for all the little things that come up."