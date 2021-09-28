Dolly Parton fans tricked by fake TikTok account that amassed thousands of followers before it was taken down

A fake TikTok account claiming to be run by Dolly Parton amassed thousands of followers before the app’s developers finally got wise to the hoax.

On Sunday, a TikTok account emerged under the handle @itsdollyparton that claimed to be the official account fans of the 75-year-old singer could follow. "Dolly" even posted a video of herself in a bright yellow top with matching blue and yellow patterned pants to debut on the app.

The video shows Parton sharing an uplifting message with her viewers that "it will be OK."

However, a representative for Parton confirmed to Fox News that the account was not set up officially by the singer or her team. Instead, it was an unverified user on the platform who doctored an old video of the star from her Imagination Library website.

"Take a closer look…" the rep noted.

Unfortunately, that’s impossible as TikTok quickly took action and banned the fake account for violating its Community Guidelines, specifically the ones on impersonation.

"We do not allow accounts that pose as another person or entity in a deceptive manner," a representative for the company told Fox News.

Still, the deception and fake video proved to be powerful for some users who were eager to see the "Jolene" singer join the popular video sharing platform. People reports that, before the account was taken down, it received more than 680,000 followers and got more than one million views on the doctored video.

It’s unclear if, given the immense hype that the hoax account generated, the real Dolly Parton has any plans to join TikTok and capitalize on the clear interest there is in her presence there.

Unfortunately, the singer seems to have bigger things on her plate in the coming year. In August, the country music icon announced that she is co-authoring her first-ever novel alongside bestselling writer, James Patterson titled "Run, Rose, Run." It’s expected to hit bookshelves in March of 2022.

In addition, the singer will release a new 12-track album with original songs that were inspired by the book.

"I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel #RunRoseRun with @jamespattersonbooks. I also have a new CD to go along with the book, based on its characters and situations," Parton announced on Twitter, where she actually has a verified account.