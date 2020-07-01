Comedian DL Hughley believes he might have unknowingly spread coronavirus to his radio team and son

Comedian and actor D.L. Hughley says he's doing well after testing positive for coronavirus in late June.

Hughley got tested after he collapsed on stage while performing in Nashville, Tenn., despite not showing any symptoms of the virus.

"I feel good. Matter of fact, I'm in my last days of quarantine," he told TMZ in a recent interview. Hughley said he believes he fainted because he was "dehydrated" and "exhausted."

Although Hughley's recovery is going smoothly, his team at his radio show all tested positive for COVID-19, including his two co-hosts and son. His daughter, who "wore a mask the whole time," didn't test positive.

Hughley said he feels "horrible" that he may have passed on the virus not knowing he was positive and "jeopardized so many people."

"Everybody needs to get tested and everybody needs to wear a mask," he said.

"I didn't have any symptoms. No fever, no cough, no trouble breathing," Hughley continued. In fact, he said he's been running four or five miles a day since returning from Nashville.

The author said he thinks he contracted COVID-19 while visiting Dallas, Texas, since their public safety guidelines have been laxer than in other states. Texas has since seen a large spike in reported cases.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the state has had 75,000 new cases in three weeks, from June 8 to June 29.

As of July 1, there are more than 10.5 million confirmed cases worldwide and more than 512,000 deaths. In the United States, there are over 2.72 million confirmed cases and over 130,000 deaths.