Diane Kruger says she endured ‘uncomfortable’ screen test for ‘Troy’: ‘I felt like meat’

Diane Kruger is opening up about an "uncomfortable" moment she experienced early on in Hollywood.

On Monday, the actress revealed she’s "definitely come across the Weinsteins of this world from the get-go" during a conversation at the Variety SXSW Studio. The former model was in attendance for the first screening and panel surrounding her new film, "Swimming with Sharks."

During her sit-down, the star reflected on her 2004 movie "Troy" where she played Helen of Troy opposite Brad Pitt. According to the 45-year-old, she had "to go to the studio head in costume" to test for the role. Kruger didn’t specify the top executive behind the Warner Bros. release in question.

"And I felt like meat, being looked up and down and was asked, ‘Why do you think you should be playing this?’" Kruger alleged.

Multiple industry insiders told the outlet that it’s "not terribly common" that a star would have to present themselves in costume for an interview in an executive’s office. Screen tests are filmed and then later reviewed by studio leadership and producers for consideration.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Pictures didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

"I’ve been put in situations that were so inappropriate and so uncomfortable," Kruger reflected to the outlet. "I think when I first started out, it just felt like, this is what it’s like. This is what Hollywood is like. Also, I come from modeling, and believe me, they have their moments."

Kruger shared that for her latest thriller, she had to film a scene in which her character is sexually exploited.

"Shooting that scene was just a reminder of how disgusting and acceptable bad behavior was at a certain time in our society, not just Hollywood," Kruger explained.

"What really drew me to this part is that it is the Hollywood of 2022," she continued. "So women have careers, they put their families or their desires on the back burner. What does that mean once you are in a position of power? How do you complete your life? The vulnerability of this character, combined with this excessive abuse of power, was really intriguing to me."

"Swimming with Sharks" will drop on April 15 on the Roku channel.