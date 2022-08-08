Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Musicals
Published

'The Devil Wears Prada' makes its way to the stage with new Chicago musical

The cast of the musical is lead by Beth Leavel as Miranda Priestly and Taylor Iman Jones as Andy Sachs

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
"The Devil Wears Prada" musical cast will be taking the stage through the month of August in Chicago. 

"The Devil Wears Prada" musical cast will be taking the stage through the month of August in Chicago.  (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2006 movie "The Devil Wears Prada" has moved from the screen to the stage with the opening of "The Devil Wears Prada" musical. 

The musical opened in Chicago at James M. Nederlander Theatre on August 7. The musical is based on the movie and the 2003 novel. The music was written by Elton John with lyrics by Shania Tub and the book was written by Kate Weatherhead. 

The 2006 movie stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway as Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs, roles that are played onstage by Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones. 

MERYL STREEP SAYS SHE WAS ‘DEPRESSED’ WHILE FILMING ‘THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA’: ‘IT WAS HORRIBLE’

Beth Leavel steps into the role held my Meryl Streep in the movie, Miranda Priestly. 

Beth Leavel steps into the role held my Meryl Streep in the movie, Miranda Priestly.  (Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Other people in "The Devil Wears Prada" musical cast are Javier Muñoz, Christiana Cole, Megan Masako Haley, Tiffany Mann, Michael Tacconi and Christian Thompson. 

MICHAEL JACKSON MUSICAL, ‘MJ' TO LAUNCH NATIONAL TOUR IN 2023

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway played the leading roles in the 2006 "The Devil Wears Prada" movie

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway played the leading roles in the 2006 "The Devil Wears Prada" movie (FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images)

The Kevin McCollum produced musical stays true to the storyline in the movie with Andy Sachs landing the role of assistant to Miranda Priestly, Runway Magazine's editor-in-chief. 

The musical will run in Chicago until August 21. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending