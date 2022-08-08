'The Devil Wears Prada' makes its way to the stage with new Chicago musical

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2006 movie "The Devil Wears Prada" has moved from the screen to the stage with the opening of "The Devil Wears Prada" musical.

The musical opened in Chicago at James M. Nederlander Theatre on August 7. The musical is based on the movie and the 2003 novel. The music was written by Elton John with lyrics by Shania Tub and the book was written by Kate Weatherhead.

The 2006 movie stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway as Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs, roles that are played onstage by Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones.

Other people in "The Devil Wears Prada" musical cast are Javier Muñoz, Christiana Cole, Megan Masako Haley, Tiffany Mann, Michael Tacconi and Christian Thompson.

The Kevin McCollum produced musical stays true to the storyline in the movie with Andy Sachs landing the role of assistant to Miranda Priestly, Runway Magazine's editor-in-chief.

The musical will run in Chicago until August 21.