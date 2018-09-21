Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams is waiting for marriage to 'consummate'

Former "Destiny's Child" member Michelle Williams has revealed she and her husband, Chad Johnson, are waiting until marriage to "consummate" their relationship.

The couple, whose romantic journey will be documented in a reality series titled "Chad Loves Michelle" on OWN, recently opened up about their new show and their traditional views of marriage, according to Us Weekly.

The former girl band member and the pastor said they have "vowed to consummate the relationship only after they are wed."

“Having been together for a year and never in the same city for more than seven days, the newly engaged couple is turning to intensive pre-marital counseling to help prepare them for life together as husband and wife,” the couple revealed. “Both are relocating to Los Angeles from different cities in the months leading up to their wedding, but not to the same bedroom.”

The show will follow Johnson and Williams in their everyday life and also touch on the singer's struggle with mental health, which she announced in July she was seeking professional help for.

According to TMZ, the 37-year-old star checked herself into a rehab facility outside of Los Angeles for several days right around the time she made the social media announcement.

In October 2017, Williams opened up about her battle with depression. “I think at the age of 25, had I had a name to what I was feeling at the time, I would have disclosed that I’ve been suffering from depression,” she said during an appearance on “The Talk.”

“I didn’t know until I was in my 30s what was going on. I just thought it was growing pains. I just thought I was turning into a woman," she said. "I’ve been suffering since the age of between 13 and 15. At that age, I didn’t know what to call it.”

But despite her recent battles, the star seems to be looking forward to her next venture with her fiance.

“The timing couldn’t have been more perfect,” she gushed to Us Weekly in May. “I’ll never forget the day he proposed! We were in Pebble Beach, California — one of the most beautiful beaches I’ve ever seen — surrounded by a few friends. He presented me a video of him flying to my hometown of Rockford, Illinois, and going on a proposal tour. He went to a few of my family members that are really, really dear to me, and of course my parents. I’m a traditional girl, so if he didn’t ask my parents first, I probably would have said no! After the video ended, he was on one knee and he asked me to marry him. I was wailing, ‘I will, I will, I will!’