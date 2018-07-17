Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams checks herself into mental health center for depression: report

Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams reportedly has checked herself into a mental health center for depression.

According to TMZ, Williams, 37, has been at a facility outside of Los Angeles for several days.

In a statement on social media Tuesday, Williams said, “For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing.”

“I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals,” she continued.

A post shared by Michelle Williams (@michellewilliams) on Jul 17, 2018 at 12:01pm PDT

“Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for betterment of those in need.”

“If you change your mind, you can change your life,” she concluded with a heart emoji.

Reps for Williams did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Last October, Williams opened up about her battle with depression. “I think at the age of 25, had I had a name to what I was feeling at the time, I would have disclosed that I’ve been suffering from depression,” she said during an appearance on “The Talk.”

“I didn’t know until I was in my 30s what was going on. I just thought it was growing pains. I just thought I was turning into a woman. I’ve been suffering since the age of between 13 and 15. At that age, I didn’t know what to call it.”

Williams went on to say that she had suicidal thoughts while she was a part of Destiny’s Child.

“I’m in one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression,” she said. “When I disclosed it to our manager (Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles) at the time, bless his heart, he was like, ‘You all just signed a multimillion dollar deal. You’re about to go on tour. What do you have to be depressed about?’”

“So I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’m just tired,’” recalled Williams, who said that her depression got “really, really bad,” and it was “to the point where I was suicidal. I was to that place where it got so dark and heavy … and I wanted out.”